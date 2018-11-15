news

California's deadliest and most destructive wildfire broke out last Thursday.

The Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) said it experienced problems with transmission lines and substations in the area of the fire around the time the blazes erupted.

PG&E said if the company's equipment is determined to be the cause, it will suffer a "material impact." The stock has already plummeted more than 50% in a week.

The fire — which started its devastating path through the Northern California town of Paradise last Thursday — has burned through 125,000 acres and has killed at least 56 people.

The San Francisco-based PG&E got hit hard after it told state regulators last week that it experienced problems with transmission lines in the area of the fire around the time the blazes erupted. Shares have plunged more than 50% in the days since, wiping out roughly $13 billion in market value.

PG&E recently said that while the cause of the Camp Fire is still under investigation, if the company's equipment is determined to be the cause, it will suffer a "material impact."

The company had aggregated $3 billion from its credit line in anticipation of a fire-related liability, it said in a filing on Tuesday. Then, on Wednesday, PG&E announced that it had exhausted its revolving line of credit.

PG&E is already facing legal repercussions. On Tuesday, multiple people who lost homes in the massive California campfire sued PG&E, accusing the utility of negligence and blaming it for the fire.

PG&E is now down 56% this year.

