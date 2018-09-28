Canada's economy grows faster than expected in July

news

Canada's economy grew slightly faster than expected in July, bolstered by strong performance in manufacturing, wholesale trade, utilities and transportation.

Gross domestic product rose 0.2%, the national statistics agency reported Friday, compared with economist expectations for a 0.1% month-over-month increase and 2.2% year-over-year.

Economic growth had accelerated in the second quarter at the fastest pace in a year, driven by sharp increases in exports and consumer spending. But June saw a flat reading as a major outage at a Canadian energy facility weighed on oil and gas output.

Depending on how trade negotiations play out with the US, the data could embolden the Bank of Canada to raise its benchmark interest rate at an October policy meeting, economists say. The central bank has increased rates four times since last July, with the most recent hike to 1.5% coming in August.

"A slight improvement in Canadian growth during July should be enough to see the Bank of Canada hike rates in October," ING economist James Smith wrote in a note. "But with Nafta talks still failing to yield any breakthrough, the outlook for growth remains uncertain."

The US is expected to publish text of a bilateral trade agreement with Mexico. President Donald Trump has threatened to exclude Canada from a final NAFTA agreement and to impose tariffs on car imports to the US.

Canada could presumably join the deal later — if it makes concessions on key sticking points including access to its protected dairy market and rules on resolving trade disputes.