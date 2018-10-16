Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Canopy Growth spikes to a record high as Canada gets ready to legalize weed (CRON, ACBFF, CGC, TLRY)


Finance Canopy Growth spikes to a record high as Canada gets ready to legalize weed (CRON, ACBFF, CGC, TLRY)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Weed stocks surged on Monday as Canada gets ready to legalize marijuana on October 17.

null play

null

(Canopy Growth)

Weed stocks surged Monday as Canada prepares to legalize marijuana on October 17.

Canopy Growth soared more than 14%, hitting a record high of $57 a share. Rivals Tilray, Aurora Cannabis, and Cronos gained between 11% and 19%.

Also on Monday, Canopy Growth agreed to acquire the Colorado-based hemp researcher Ebbu, in a stock-and-cash deal for $425 million Canadian dollars.

Since August 2018, the pot stocks have been exploding in popularity amongst investors as several companies have explored the possibility of selling Marijuana-based products.

Last week, Walmart said its Canadian division has carried out some "preliminary fact-finding" on potentially carrying CBD (or cannabidiol) infused products. In September, Coca-Cola held talks with Aurora Cannabis to make a CBD-infused drink but was unable to reach a deal.

null play

null

(Markets Insider)

Top Articles

1 Finance These are the 50 richest people in the world right nowbullet
2 Finance Here comes Bank of America ... (BAC)bullet
3 Finance For almost 2 years, no one wanted to buy Warren Buffett's...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

null
Finance Canopy Growth spikes to a record high as Canada gets ready to legalize weed (CRON, ACBFF, CGC, TLRY)
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., January 26, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Finance Stocks end lower as Wall Street remains on edge
Sears Chairman Eddie Lampert
Finance Sears craters after filing for bankruptcy (SHLD)
Amazon's wage hike will take effect in two weeks, and Morgan Stanley says the wage-increase cost is "manageable."
Finance MORGAN STANLEY: Here's how Amazon can offset $3 billion of wage increases (AMZN)
X
Advertisement