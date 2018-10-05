According to court papers seen by Bloomberg News, the apex bank urged the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos to ensure MTN pay an annualised 15% interest until courts rule on the conflict.
The new counterclaim from Nigeria’s central bank is contradicting an “equitable resolution” it promised in the repatriation issue.
ALSO READ: All you need to know as Nigeria’s central bank and MTN go head-to-head in new forex saga
Wole Olanipekun, the South African telecom’s lawyer told Reuters on Friday, October 5, 2018, that the telco firm will file a reply to the bank's claim.
He said with the development both parties have surrendered to court for decision. Despite the court approach, CBN said it is committed to an amicable resolution.
Also from Business Insider Sub-Sahara Africa:
Nigerian banks illegally charged customers over N65 billion in 6 years
Nigeria is planning to establish mobile courts to jail currency hawkers
Nigeria continues to hold interest rate at record-high of 14%
Nigeria's central bank says it is engaging with MTN and 4 banks over $8.1 billion claims
Nigeria suspends plans for a national carrier and we all saw it coming
5 economic problems in the HSBC report that the Nigerian government is yet to address
All you need to know as Nigeria’s central bank and MTN forex saga
Passion Incubator cofounder talks to Business Insider about the Africa Business Festival
I visited the 6 Google Stations in Lagos and here's what I found out about the free Wi-Fi