Nigeria's Central Bank has approved licenses for three new financial institutions in the country.

According to updated records for financial institutions posted on its website, the apex bank approved TAJ Bank Limited as a non-interest bank on July 3, 2019.

The other two financial institutions are Titan Trust Bank Limited and Globus Bank Limited.

Titan Trust Bank Ltd was registered in December 2018 while Globus Bank Limited was registered July 10, 201, according to CBN records. The two commercial banks have their addresses in Victoria Island, Lagos.