Nigeria's central bank, CBN, has maintained its intervention at the foreign exchange market by injecting $866 million and CNY 126 million in less than a week.

The bank injected $543.22 million and Chinese Yuan (CNY) 63.21 million into the inter-bank foreign exchange market on Monday, August 28, 2018.

The breakdown showed that $100 million was injected into the wholesale market and allocated the sum of $55 million to the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) forex window.

Also, the invisibles window, which caters to customers requiring forex for Business/Personal Travel Allowances, tuition and medical fees, among others, received $55 million.

Last Friday, August 24, the bank injected the sum of $323.22 million into the interbank retail Secondary Market Intervention Sales and sold a total of CNY 63.21 million in the spot and short-tenured forwards, arising from bids received from authorised dealers

Isaac Okorafor, the CBN spokesperson, said the bank remained committed to maintaining the country’s external reserves to safeguard the international value of the naira in line with the bank’s mandate.

According to him, the bank’s management of the forex market had entrenched transparency in the market and continued to strengthen the value of the naira against other major currencies of the world.

On the sale of Chinese Yuan (Renminbi), Okorafor disclosed that it was in line with the CBN guidelines, which stipulate that it would be for the payment of Renminbi-denominated Letters of Credit for agriculture as well as raw materials.

Two weeks ago, the apex bank also injected CNY 69.70 million (Chinese Yuan) in the spot and short-tenor forwards for agricultural raw materials to ease pressure on the Nigerian foreign exchange market.

Currency agreement with China

Since the currency swap agreement Nigeria signed with the Republic of China, the government has been auctioning Chinese Yuan as part of official foreign exchange currency through a combination of spot and short-tenor forwards.

The monetary authority had said the availability of Renminbi was sure to ease pressure on the Nigerian foreign exchange market.

The first auction was done in the last week of July 2018 with the injection of CNY 69.85 million.

A Chinese Yuan currently exchanges for N53.35.

