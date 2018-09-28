news

Nigeria's central bank has notified 182 other financial institutions in the country of its intention to revoke their operating licences.

The financial institutions include 154 microfinance banks, 6 mortgage banks and 22 finance companies.

In a notice of revocation of licences of 182 other financial institutions (OFIs) posted on its website, the apex banks list the financial institutions to include 154 microfinance banks, 22 finance companies and six primary mortgage banks.

ALSO READ: We visited Skye Bank (Polaris Bank) branches on the island and here's what we found out

Some of the primary mortgage banks listed for revocation are Accord Savings and Loans Limited and Ahocol Savings and Loans Limited.

The monetary regulatory also stated that eight finance companies voluntary liquidated while 13 failed to recapitalise and one became insolvent.

This is coming less than a week after Nigeria's central bank revoked the operating licence of Skye Bank Plc, and established a bridge bank 'Polarise Bank,' to secure the assets and liabilities of Skye Bank

Godwin Emefiele, the CBN governor, said regulatory authorities can no longer allow the bank to live on borrowed times.

Also from Business Insider Sub-Sahara Africa: