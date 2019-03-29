On Tuesday, Centric Air Ambulance held its business to business launch at the Serena Hotel in Nairobi.

On Tuesday, Centric Air Ambulance held its business to business launch at the Serena Hotel in Nairobi. The event played host to insurance firms, NGO’s, parastatals, hospitals and corporates in a bid to officially introduce Centric Air Ambulance into the market by creating awareness of the company and its service offering. The launch was officiated by Centric Air Ambulance CEO Mr. Peter Nduati together with the whole Centric Air Ambulance senior management team.

Speaking during the launch Centric CEO spoke on the benefits of aeromedical evacuation services.

“In the modern day we live in medical services are held dear to most of us, the need for quality and reliable medical services is on the rise. It is with this in mind that Centric Air Ambulance comes into play. When distance, speed, and patient condition are beyond the capabilities of a ground ambulance or commercial flights; aeromedical evacuation is the next best and the only solution to saving lives. Not only does it guarantee timely and professional emergency response it also enables treatment and stabilization of patients on site and on transit," said Mr. Nduati

Centric Air Ambulance manages all aspects of the medical transfer process by coordinating with the patient’s physician, departing and receiving facilities and insurance provider. The 24/7 communications centre coupled with Centric’s experienced flight crews provides real-time updates during emergency evacuations.

Centric Air Ambulance LTD senior management consists of Dr. Steve Mainda as the Chairman, Mr. Peter Nduati as CEO, Mrs. Betty Omune as COO, Mr. Jeremy Gitau as Chief Medical Officer and Mrs. Wanjiku Njoroge as commercial manager amongst other senior management members.

Centric Air ambulance boasts an array of both fixed wing and rotor wing (helicopter) aircraft, all of which are accredited. Under the fixed-wing aircraft, Centric utilises the Citation Sovereign 680, Citation Excel 560, Citation Bravo 550, King Air 350 and finally a King Air 200. Under the Rotary Wing, Centric Air Ambulance consists of 2 helicopters namely the H125 and the H145. This brings the total number of aircraft under the Centric Air Ambulance fleet to 7.

All aircraft are fully equipped with the necessary medical equipment and technology required for emergency evacuation. Centric Air Ambulance provides rapid and compassionate aeromedical transport of patients who are critically ill or injured. Our services are provided by highly specialized medical personnel, comprising of Anesthetists, Critical Care Nurses, Emergency Care Specialist, Paramedics and Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs).