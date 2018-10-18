Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Finance China's stocks are plunging again — falling 3% to near 4-year lows as trade jitters return (SHCOMP)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

At the close of play in China, the Shanghai Composite — the country's benchmark index — fell by more than 2.9%, dropping to its lowest level since November 2014.

China Stocks Man play

China Stocks Man

(REUTERS/China Daily)

  • Chinese stocks fall to their lowest level since November 2014 as market turmoil returns.
  • At the close of play in China, the Shanghai Composite — the country's benchmark index — fell by more than 2.9%.
  • The sell-off doesn't appear to have a single driver, with trade war fears, slowing growth, and the impact of forced selling all being blamed.
  • You can see more of what happened in China on Thursday at Markets Insider.

Chinese stocks plunged once again on Thursday as fears about the trade with the US brought turmoil back to the country's markets following a few brief days of respite.

At the close of play in China, the Shanghai Composite — the country's benchmark index — fell by more than 2.9%, dropping to its lowest level since November 2014. Other indexes, including the Shenzhen Composite, and the FTSE China A50 also nursed losses in excess of 2%.

The sell-off was broad-based, with just about every sector trading in the red.

Elsewhere in Asia there were also losses, although significantly smaller. Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped 0.4%, while Japan's Nikkei 225 was 0.8% lower.

Thursday's drop means that the Shanghai Composite has now fallen more than 30% since January, placing it deep into bear market territory.

There doesn't appear to be a single catalyst for Thursday's fall, with analysts variously citing a knock-on effect from the falls seen on Wall Street on Wednesday, and resurfaced concerns about the US-China trade war, as reasons for the sharp sell-off.

One theory is that the steep declines could reflect the continued impact of forced selling given the large and growing slide in stocks this year.

According to Bloomberg, about 4.18 trillion yuan, or $603 billion worth of shares have been put up by company founders and other major investors as collateral for loans, accounting for about 11% of the country’s stock market capitalization, based on calculations using China Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation data.

As stocks have fallen pledged shareholdings risk being liquidated to settle outstanding debts, creating a spiral effect of selling pressure.

Falling stocks may also reflect rising concerns about the future of Chinese growth after several warnings from across the board in recent days. On Tuesday, for instance, ratings agency S&P Global warned of a hidden debt pile in the country worth as much as $6 trillion.

The debt, concealed off-balance-sheet by the country's local governments, is an "iceberg with titanic credit risks," according to the authors of the report.

Away from China, European stocks are mixed in morning trade, with the Euro Stoxx 50 broad index lower by around 0.3%, but most other indexes trading marginally higher. Britain's FTSE 100 is 0.3% higher, while Germany's DAX has risen 0.5%.

David Scutt contributed reporting

Top Articles

1 Nana Kwame Bediako Ghana's richest under 40 real estate mogul isn't...bullet
2 Finance The 32 most corrupt countries in the worldbullet
3 Finance The Dow jumps nearly 550 pointsbullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

The yellow note pictured is a fake Australian currency from "The Republic of Taxtralia" protesting the rise in taxes being levied by the country's government at the time.
Finance An inside look at Winton, the $27 billion British hedge fund that's decked out with fossils, statues of Paddington Bear, and a chart-filled room that's basically paradise for finance nerds
Nigerian parliament directs banks to configure ATMs to dispense N40,000 at once
Finance Nigerian parliament goes after commercial banks over excessive charges, summons CBN chief
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., October 4, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Finance Stocks end lower after Fed minutes
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg takes a drink of water as he testifies before a House Energy and Commerce hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, April 11, 2018, about the use of Facebook data to target American voters in the 2016 election and data privacy.
Finance ANALYST: Investing in Facebook has 3 risks (FB)
X
Advertisement