Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Chinese tech stocks are getting hit after report says Trump wants to go ahead with tariffs (BABA, IQ, NIO, JD, BIDU)


Finance Chinese tech stocks are getting hit after report says Trump wants to go ahead with tariffs (BABA, IQ, NIO, JD, BIDU)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Chinese tech stocks plunged after President Donald Trump insisted on hitting China with the next round of tariffs. Treasury secretary’s attempt to restart trade talks with Beijing and China welcomed the invitation on Thursday.

Trump Xi trade war play

Trump Xi trade war

(AP/Saul Loeb)

  • Chinese tech stocks slid after President Donald Trump reportedly OK'd hitting China with the next round of tariffs.
  • Treasury secretary’s attempt to restart trade talks with Beijing and China welcomed the invitation on Thursday.
  • China said it will not buckle to US demands in any trade negotiations, reported by Reuters.
  • Watch Alibaba, iQiyi, JD.com, Baidu.com, Pinduoduo, Nio trade in real-time here.

Chinese tech stocks are getting sliding after President Donald Trump reportedly OK'd hitting China with the next round of tariffs despite the two sides attempts to extend trade talks.

On Friday, Trump instructed aides onto proceed with tariffs on about $200 billion worth of Chinese products despite, Bloomberg says, citing four people familiar with the matter. The news comes just two days after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin extended an invitation to Chinese officials to restart talks.

And while Ministry of Commerce welcomed the invitation on Thursday, Reuters reported that officials were unlikely to buckle to US demands, citing an editorial published Friday by the state-run China Daily newspaper.

As a result, Chinese tech stocks are taking a beat across the board. Here's the scoreboard:

Now read:

Top Articles

1 Lifestyle These fabulously rich Ghanaians are all under 40bullet
2 Patience Akyianu Resigned Barclays Bank Ghana boss lands a new jobbullet
3 Finance Ghana has hired McKinsey to boost its revenuebullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Dow tariffs
Finance Stocks roll over after Trump reportedly OK's additional tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports
Dow tariffs
Finance Stocks roll over after Trump reportedly OK's additional tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech during his meeting with mukhtars at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey, March 16, 2016.
Finance Turkey's currency slides after Erdogan takes aim at its central bank for hiking rates
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Finance How to move to Canada and become a Canadian citizen