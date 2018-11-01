news

President Donald Trump tweeted on Thursday that he had a 'good conversation' with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Xi on Thursday said he looks forward to meeting with Trump at the G20 in Argentina, according to China's state media.

Chinese tech stocks traded in the US are surging across the board.

Chinese tech stocks traded in the US are surging Thursday after President Donald Trump said he had a good trade talk with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"Just had a long and very good conversation with President Xi Jinping of China," Trump tweeted Thursday morning. "We talked about many subjects, with a heavy emphasis on Trade. Those discussions are moving along nicely with meetings being scheduled at the G-20 in Argentina. Also had good discussion on North Korea!"

Xi on Thursday said he looks forward to meeting with Trump in Argentina and hopes the two sides build stable relations, according to China's state media. Earlier this year, the Trump administration imposed tariffs on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods, prompting Beijing to retaliate.

Chinese tech stocks are rallying across the board after what the market is taking as a positive step on the trade front. Here's the scoreboard as of 1:54 pm. ET on Thursday:

Thursday's rally comes after tech stocks witnessed a brutal sell-off in October that saw the Nasdaq Composite tumble 9.2%, posting its worst month since the financial crisis.

Meanwhile, Chinese stocks have been under pressure this year amid trade conerns and slowing domestic economy. The Shanghai Composite has plunged by as much as 26% this year to its lowest level since November 2014. Shares have bounced back a bit, but still lost 22% this year so far.

