Chips stocks suffer their 5th straight day of losses

Chip stocks slid for a fifth straight day Wednesday.

The sector has been among the hardest hit during the sell-off.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index tumbled 4.4%, running its loss to 9.5% over its five-day losing streak.

Since the beginning of October, AMD shares have tanked more than 18% and rival Nvidia has lost 15%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index has slumped 7%. Meanwhile, Intel has outperformed, down just 3%, boosted by the possibility it may begin to speed up the production of its 10-nanometer processors faster than expected.

The heavy selling in the space comes as investor have begun to book some of the huge profits they have made this year. Even after the October selling, AMD is up 127% and Nvidia has gained 22%.

The semiconductor industry has been under pressure for the past few days as demand in the PC market has caught the chipmakers by surprise. Analysts have predicted more pressure in the near future with the sector entering into a " target="_blank"cyclical downturn."

According to Bloomberg News, Morgan Stanley, Raymond James, Deutsche Bank cut his earnings estimates for the eight chip stocks last week. "We are cutting estimates across much of the space, " Raymond James analyst Chris Caso said on CNBC.

RBC Capital Markets analyst Amit Daryanani cut his target price for Intel to $55 from $57, predicting that its chip shortage will impact fourth-quarter earnings. He reduced his estimates for Intel's fourth-quarter earnings to $1.08 per share compared to Wall Street's estimates of $1.09.

And Barclays lowered its Intel rating to "underweight" from "equal weight" and reduced its price target to $38 from $53 after forecasting a similar dip in earnings. Intel shares have slumped 12% over the past three months as investors have priced in the shortage.

With Intel expected to produce fewer chips, the shortage has benefitted both AMD and Nvidia when their revenue from the crypto business has declined.