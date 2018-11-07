Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Finance Colorado rejects drilling restrictions, sending oil explorers soaring (APC, NBL)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Colorado voters in Tuesday's midterms rejected Proposition 112, which would have restricted oil exploration in the DJ Basin.

oil worker play

oil worker

(Reuters/Jim Urquhart)

  • Colorado voters in Tuesday's midterms rejected Proposition 112, which would have restricted oil exploration in the DJ Basin.
  • Oil explorers that operate in the state were rallying by as much as 26%.
  • Watch Anadarko Petroleum and Noble Energy trade live.

Oil explorers that operate in Colorado were flying early Wednesday morning after voters in the state rejected Proposition 112, which would have limited drilling in the Denver-Julesburg Basin.

Its passage in Tuesday's midterms would have restricted drillers from exploring near residential areas and places deemed environmentally "sensitive," according to Bloomberg.

Anadarko Petroleum and Noble Energy were among the biggest winners from the vote, gaining 9.07% and 10.8% respectively ahead of Wednesday's opening bell. Smaller rivals like Bonanza Creek Energy and SRC Energy saw gains in excess of 20%.

Colorado's oil business has been booming. In August, the state pumped out a record high of nearly 14.8 million barrels, according to the US Energy Information Agency. That made the state the fifth-largest oil producer in the country behind Texas, North Dakota, New Mexico, and Oklahoma, the data showed.

And the DJ Basin has been a big key to that production. "The DJ Basin is a focus area for Anadarko and a key component in the company's growth objectives," the oil explorer's website said.

"Already producing about a quarter-million BOE per day, Anadarko expects to increase production to more than 400,000 BOE per day by 2021."

Top Articles

1 Finance 10 Ghanaian banks may be out of business by January 2019bullet
2 Jambojet Kenyan low-cost airline adds 2 new Bombardier Q-Series to its...bullet
3 Finance Nigerian banks lost N12.06 billion to fraud and forgery in 6...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Here’s what Aliko Dangote plans to accomplish in the next 2 years
Finance Here’s what Aliko Dangote plans to accomplish in the next 2 years
Michael Kors fashion show
Finance Michael Kors tanks after missing on sales and seeing comparable sales down in low-single digits (KORS)
A woman holds marijuana for sale at the MedMen store in West Hollywood. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Finance Weed stocks are rallying after Michigan legalizes marijuana for recreational use
A woman holds marijuana for sale at the MedMen store in West Hollywood. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Finance Weed stocks are rallying after Michigan legalizes marijuana for recreational use
X
Advertisement