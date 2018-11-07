news

Oil explorers that operate in Colorado were flying early Wednesday morning after voters in the state rejected Proposition 112, which would have limited drilling in the Denver-Julesburg Basin.

Its passage in Tuesday's midterms would have restricted drillers from exploring near residential areas and places deemed environmentally "sensitive," according to Bloomberg.

Anadarko Petroleum and Noble Energy were among the biggest winners from the vote, gaining 7.45% and 5.55% respectively ahead of Wednesday's opening bell. Smaller rival Bonanza Creek Energy was up nearly 15%.

Colorado's oil business has been booming. In August, the state pumped out a record high of nearly 14.8 million barrels, according to the US Energy Information Agency. That made the state the fifth-largest oil producer in the country behind Texas, North Dakota, New Mexico, and Oklahoma, the data showed.

And the DJ Basin has been a big key to that production. "The DJ Basin is a focus area for Anadarko and a key component in the company's growth objectives," the oil explorer's website said.

"Already producing about a quarter-million BOE per day, Anadarko expects to increase production to more than 400,000 BOE per day by 2021."