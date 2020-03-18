Addressing Parliament on the fiscal impact of the coronavirus, the Finance Minister said this has become necessary since revenue from the petroleum industry, revenue from the tourism and aviation industries among others, have been projected to decline from the meltdown associated with the novel virus.

Mr Ofori-Atta said the government will return to Parliament for the legal backing required to access the required funding to bridge the expected financing gap.

“The measures may include withdrawal from the Ghana Stabilization Fund occasioned by anticipated shortfalls in the ABFA. We will come to this august House to seek for the necessary approvals when it is necessary in due course.”

“We are currently in discussion with the World Bank to tap into a $12 billion fast-tracked COVID-19 facility to help close the financing gap. In addition, we are discussing with the IMF to access part of the $10 billion facility made available by the Fund. We are also discussing with other multilateral and bilateral partners to nationals on potential assistance to close the financing gap,” he added.

The Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has earlier indicated that Ghana’s Economic Management Team and the Finance Ministry, has carried out adequate assessment of the economic impact of the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

COVID-19 cases recorded in Ghana so far

Ghana has recorded seven cases of the COVID-19 so far. All the cases recorded so far are imported.

The government has taken measures to prevent the virus from spreading.

These measures include an earmarked US$100million to support the containment of the virus.

The government has also implemented measures on social distancing. These include restriction of large gatherings for religious activities, conferences, schools and funerals among others.

Inbound travels from countries with 200 or more of the COVID-19 cases have been halted temporarily as Ghana works to reduce the imported cases recorded so far.