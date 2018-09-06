Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Cryptocurrencies continue to sell-off as bitcoin loses almost $1,000 in 24 hours


Finance Cryptocurrencies continue to sell-off as bitcoin loses almost $1,000 in 24 hours

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The sharp sell-off that gripped cryptocurrency markets on Wednesday has extended into a second day, with major digital assets across the spectrum continuing to fall during trading on Thursday.

null play

null

(Markets Insider)

The sharp sell-off that gripped cryptocurrency markets on Wednesday has extended into a second day, with major digital assets across the spectrum continuing to fall during trading on Thursday.

Wednesday's initial move seemed to have no real catalyst, beyond a theory put forward by Tanya Abrosimova of FXStreet isthat the introduction of a registration process for the popular instant bitcoin exchange ShapeShift may have spooked some users and triggered at least part of the drop.

The slump was then exacerbated by a Business Insider report that Goldman Sachs has put plans to launch a bitcoin trading desk on hold for the foreseeable future.

That news saw bitcoin hold 4% lower at around $7,000 per coin, before falling again late on Wednesday evening. It has held relatively steady since then, but has now fallen more than $1,000 in value in just two trading sessions.

By around 10.40 a.m. BST (5.40 a.m. ET), bitcoin, is trading at $6,340, a drop of 5.4% since the session's beginning.

The crypto slump is impacting other currencies, with litecoin and bitcoin cash both lower by more than 4%, while ethereum, has slumped 20% in value over the past 24 hours, falling to its lowest level in over a year.

In line with ethereum’s latest fall, hundreds of alt-coins on the website coinmarketcap.com have posted declines of around 20% over the last 24 hours.

Top Articles

1 Finance Young Ghanaians are using these five ways to become millionaires...bullet
2 Finance 5 Secrets to becoming wealthy in your 20s and 30sbullet
3 Finance Amazon becomes the 2nd US company to join the $1 trillion...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Finance Kenya is racing to become the first sub-Saharan African destination for Ryanair and EasyJet
Vendor Zhao Baoxin, 61, speaks during a street interview on U.S.-China trade war at his shop in Beijing, China.
Finance 10 things you need to know before the opening bell (SPY, SPX, QQQ, DIA, JD, TSLA, C)
Chip Wilson, Lululemon founder.
Finance The founder of Lululemon is now one of the 500 richest people in the world
null
Finance It's D-Day: Thursday marks probably the most important moment yet in Trump's trade war with China