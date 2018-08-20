Cytonn wins Alternative Investment Manager award, 2018

news

Kenya's real estate firm has once again proved critics wrong and recognised for its sharp solutions specifically catered for different markets by an international finance magazine.

Cytonn Investments, an alternative investment manager with a primary focus on real estate investments in the high growth East African Region, has emerged as the winner of the prestigious International Finance Magazine Awards for Best Alternative investment Manager – 2018 in Kenya, for the second year running.

In 2017, the financial services firm scooped the same award and was also recognised by Think Business Awards as the Best Alternative Investment Manager – 2017.

In addition to real estate, Cytonn invests in the educational and hospitality sector, which are complimentary to its real estate developments. The investment management firm has a unique strategy of coupling two compelling demand areas - the lack of high yielding investment products due to the large banking spread, and the lack of institutional grade real estate; by manufacturing high yielding instruments to attract funding from investors, and then deploying the funding to investment grade, well planned and comprehensive real estate developments that are largely pre-sold.

Investors in Cytonn are able to directly invest in its real estate developments through off plan purchases of units in the various developments under construction. Off-plan buying in real estate is a more affordable alternative compared to buying readily built homes.