He also hinted that Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Standard Chartered could be among the official bankers for the 2019 London public listing of Dangote Cement.
He reaffirmed that the process of the London listing will commence fully after Nigeria's general elections in 2019.
Dangote stated this at the 2018 FT Africa summit in London on Monday, October 8, 2018.
According to him, all hands are on deck to complete the process of listing, the development which he said is being looked towards for by the business community.
In August 2018, Theresa May hailed the decision of Africa's richest man to float his $10 billion from his business' cash cow — Dangote Cement on the London stock.
