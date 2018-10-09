Pulse.com.gh logo
Dangote says he will complete the process of London listing by 2019


Finance Aliko Dangote says he will complete the process of London listing by 2019

  • Published: , Refreshed:

He also hinted that Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Standard Chartered could be among the official bankers for the 2019 London public listing of Dangote Cement.

Aliko Dangote says he will complete the process of London listing by 2019 play Aliko Dangote in conversation with Lionel Barber, editor Financial Times, at the 2018 FT Africa summit (ftlive)

Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote has said that he is going ahead to list the cement segment of the conglomerate on the London Stock Exchange in 2019.

He reaffirmed that the process of the London listing will commence fully after Nigeria's general elections in 2019.

Dangote stated this at the 2018 FT Africa summit in London on Monday, October 8, 2018.

He also hinted that the usual banks like Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Standard Chartered could be among the official bankers for the 2019 London public listing of Dangote Cement.

According to him, all hands are on deck to complete the process of listing, the development which he said is being looked towards for by the business community.

 

In August 2018, Theresa May hailed the decision of Africa's richest man to float his $10 billion from his business' cash cow — Dangote Cement on the London stock.

