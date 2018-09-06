Dell Technologies beats, raises guidance (DVMT)

news

Dell Technologies posted earnings that beat both Wall Street estimates on both the top and bottom lines.

The company lifted its full-year revenue guidance.

Dell Technologies reported second-quarter earnings that beat Wall Street expectations and raised its full-year revenue guidance. Shares are little changed ahead of Wednesday's opening bell.

The information-technology company posted earnings of $1.58 a share for the second quarter — $0.09 better than what analysts surveyed by Bloomberg were expecting. Dell said adjusted revenue was $23.1 billion, up 16% from the prior period, and head of the $21.5 billion Wall Street consensus.

"We are in the early stages of a global, technology-led investment cycle in which every company is becoming a technology company," said CEO Michael Dell in the press release.

"As our results indicate, Dell Technologies is perfectly positioned to grow, gain share, drive innovation and be our customers' best, most trusted partner on the journey to their digital future."

Looking ahead, the company lifted its full-year guidance, saying it sees adjusted revenue of be between $90.5 billion and $92.0 billion. Analysts were expecting $88.1 billion.

Dell Technologies shares were up 16% this year through Wednesday.

