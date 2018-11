Finance Dialysis stocks surge after California rejected a limit on dialysis clinic revenues in the midterm elections (DVA, ARA, FMS)

Published: 39 minutes ago , Refreshed: 28 minutes ago

, Refreshed: Charlotte Hu Print

eMail

Dialysis stocks are up Wednesday following the midterm election. California voters rejected Proposition 8, which would've limited the revenue of dialysis clinics in the state.