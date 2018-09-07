Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Finance >

DIMON: Trump told me he agrees that 'anyone who gets a degree here should get a green card with the degree' (JPM)


Finance DIMON: Trump told me he agrees that 'anyone who gets a degree here should get a green card with the degree' (JPM)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

This is not the first time that Dimon has called for immigration reform. In September 2017, he said that young undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children should be allowed to stay in the country.

jamie dimon play

jamie dimon

(Yuri Gripas/Reuters; Samantha Lee/Business Insider)

  • JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon told Business Insider in an interview that any law-abiding person who graduates from a US university should be given a green card alongside the degree, regardless of their immigration status.
  • According to Dimon, President Trump said in a meeting with him that he agreed with this idea.

Any law-abiding graduate from a US university should receive a green card, regardless of their immigration status, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon told Business Insider in an interview.

Dimon, speaking to Business Insider in July in San Diego, said that President Trump also agrees with this idea. This stands in contrast to the hard line that the White House has taken to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program which shields nearly 800,000 young immigrants brought illegally to the US as minors — many of who are now university students — from deportation.

"The fact is, most Americans want proper border security. That's doesn't necessarily mean the wall but the fact is we didn't have it for the last 20 years. But do that, make DACA, everyone who is DACA stay, give the law-abiding, undocumented a chance, a path to legal status and citizenship. Anyone who gets a degree here should get a green card with the degree," Dimon said. "Even President Trump in a meeting said to me and a whole bunch of other people, 'I want to do that.' We'll let's just go ahead and do it."

Dimon made the remarks in the midst of an annual bus tour driving around the US to visit branch employees, customers and local officials.

This is not the first time that Dimon has called for immigration reform. In September 2017, he said that young undocumented immigrants brought to the US as children should be allowed to stay in the country.

He has also spoken against against the policy of separating migrant children from their parents at the U.S. border with Mexico.

A White House official did not respond for comment.

Watch BI's interview with Dimon here.

Top Articles

1 Finance Young Ghanaians are using these five ways to become millionaires...bullet
2 Finance 5 Secrets to becoming wealthy in your 20s and 30sbullet
3 Finance Bitcoin drops sharply and suddenly — and now cryptos across...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Jerome Powell testifies before the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee on his nomination to become chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve in Washington, U.S., November 28, 2017.
Finance A trusty recession signal is telling the Fed 'we're about where we need to be' on interest rates
Tesla CEO Elon Musk once expressed a desire to take Tesla private.
Finance Every bizarre thing that has happened since Elon Musk sent his 'funding secured' tweet about taking Tesla private (TSLA)
Donald Trump Xi Jinping
Finance Stocks close mostly lower as Wall Street braces for US-China trade war escalations
Donald Trump Xi Jinping
Finance Stocks close mostly lower as Wall Street braces for US-China trade war escalations