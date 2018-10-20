Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Finance Disappointing photos show what owning a yacht is like in real life

  • Published:

Owning a yacht certainly sounds like a dream come true. And once you think you have enough money, you might want to make that dream a reality. But owning a yacht isn't all it's cracked up to be. Here are some disappointing photos to prove it.

We'd all love to have a toast with Leonardo DiCaprio on a yacht. play

We'd all love to have a toast with Leonardo DiCaprio on a yacht.

("The Wolf of Wall Street"/Paramount Pictures)

Subscribe to BI newsletter
Join over 10,000 others, get the latest African business trends, profile and news straight to your inbox.

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive BI newsletter.

  • Owning a yacht certainly sounds like a dream come true. And if you have a nice chunk of change burning a hole in your pocket, you might want to make that dream a reality.
  • But you should know first that there are several hidden expenses, headaches, and disappointments that come with yacht ownership.
  • As Business Insider's Hillary Hoffower writes, "really, yachts are just floating money." Here's what you're really in store for if you buy one.

Picture it: It's a beautiful summer day and you're laying out in the sun, a cold drink by your side, your favorite music playing softly in the background, and you're slightly rocking to the motion of the waves.

Someone comes to refill your ice bucket and tells you lunch is almost ready.

That's the dream, isn't it? Spending the weekend on a yacht of your very own. Cruising around the Mediterranean just because you can.

But hold on a minute.

Before you get there — you know, to all the relaxation — there's a lot that needs to happen first, like actually buying the yacht, hiring the staff, making sure everything is being cleaned and fixed when necessary, and being prepared for a lot less isolation than you've been imagining.

So as you contemplate buying yourself a yacht, keep in mind that it's not always the dream it's cracked up to be.

Owning a yacht and living the yachting lifestyle may be a dream of yours.

The epitome of relaxation. play

The epitome of relaxation.

(Ditty_about_summer/Shutterstock)


Whether you want to cruise around the Mediterranean or sail up and down the east coast of the US, you might think the best way to spend any time off would be on your own boat.

Share a drink with friends. play

Share a drink with friends.

(pixelrain/Shutterstock)


If you're not up for creating your own custom yacht, you can go to a boat show and tour a bunch until you find the perfect one.

Some people spend their days boat shopping. play

Some people spend their days boat shopping.

(Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images)


If you go the shopping route, there's a ton of work to be done before you set sail.

It's not so simple to figure out what you're supposed to do once you own your dream yacht. play

It's not so simple to figure out what you're supposed to do once you own your dream yacht.

(Chris Jackson/Getty Images)


You'll likely have to gut the ship if you're getting an older model.

You may want to get yourself a fixer upper. play

You may want to get yourself a fixer upper.

(Gregory Bull/Associated Press)


And you'll certainly need to give it a fresh paint job.

Super yachts are not immune to wear and tear. play

Super yachts are not immune to wear and tear.

(Naphassaphorn Na Pankaew/Shutterstock)


Hiring crew members is a must, and experts recommend one per passenger. Captains cost roughly $1,000 per year per foot of boat, which adds up to $110,000 for a 100-foot yacht.

You may want a yacht, but that doesn't mean you want to drive it yourself. play

You may want a yacht, but that doesn't mean you want to drive it yourself.

(Matthew Lloyd/Getty Images)

Source: Forbes



Especially if you don't want to learn to care for the boat yourself.

The crew will play a key role in keeping your boat working and safe. play

The crew will play a key role in keeping your boat working and safe.

(Sean Gallup/Getty Images)


If the crew is on-hand just on days when you're out on the water, you'll have to spend some time cleaning the deck yourself.

Cleaning the boat regularly is a must, and it's not as easy as driving a car through a car wash. play

Cleaning the boat regularly is a must, and it's not as easy as driving a car through a car wash.

(Joe Raedle/Getty Images)


If you want to walk around barefoot all the time, you have to keep those floorboards clean.

No shoes allowed. play

No shoes allowed.

(Leon Neal/Getty Images)


Since the great outdoors is ever unpredictable, you should always be prepared for a hurricane or any type of extreme weather.

You've got to be prepared for extreme weather. play

You've got to be prepared for extreme weather.

(Kat Wade/Getty Images)


If you're not, and the boat needs to go in for repairs, it will likely end up sitting in line for a while waiting to be fixed.

Yachts can end up sitting in a yard waiting to be fixed. play

Yachts can end up sitting in a yard waiting to be fixed.

(Michael Bradley/Getty Images)


If you're investing in a sleeper, you may be envisioning a glorious master bedroom.

You probably won't be sleeping on a king sized bed. play

You probably won't be sleeping on a king sized bed.

(Carl Court/Getty Images)


But you might have small, dark sleeping quarters.

If you're not a fan of tight spaces, this may not be the lifestyle for you. play

If you're not a fan of tight spaces, this may not be the lifestyle for you.

(Phuket@photographer.net/Flickr)


Dreaming of a sun-soaked, sparkling kitchen with an ocean view?

Breakfast with a view. play

Breakfast with a view.

("Below Deck"/Bravo)


Sorry. Chances are it will lack natural light and tons of counter space.

There's not much room for meal prep here. play

There's not much room for meal prep here.

(Yacht Rent/Flickr)


And the whole area will have more of an open floor plan design.

There's no "behind the scenes" here. play

There's no "behind the scenes" here.

(Yacht Rent/Flickr)


Hopefully you'll be laying on a chaise with a drink in your hand getting that perfect vacation glow.

Super yachts like this this have jacuzzis and even larger swimming pools on the deck. This one is disguised as a sun bed. play

Super yachts like this this have jacuzzis and even larger swimming pools on the deck. This one is disguised as a sun bed.

(Burgess)


But if you're not so lucky with the weather, you'll be spending most of your time indoors.

Being stuck inside isn't what you had in mind. play

Being stuck inside isn't what you had in mind.

(Phuket@photographer.net)


Ideally, your indoor space will look something like this.

We wouldn't mind spending a rainy day on the water inside here. play

We wouldn't mind spending a rainy day on the water inside here.

(Marquis Larson)


Or even this.

A floating luxury living room can fit the whole family. play

A floating luxury living room can fit the whole family.

(Matt Cardy/Getty Images)


And you're probably picturing an indoor happy hour as nothing short of fluffy white couches and Champagne on ice.

Ideally, enjoying cocktails while you watch the sun set is what your yachting time will consist of. play

Ideally, enjoying cocktails while you watch the sun set is what your yachting time will consist of.

(Matt Cardy/Getty Images)


Realistically your interior will probably look more like this.

You won't have much of a view. play

You won't have much of a view.

(Yacht Rent/Flickr)


You'll also want to redo the interior every few years to stay aesthetically relevant, of course.

The all wood look isn't for everyone. play

The all wood look isn't for everyone.

(Karen Roe/Flickr)


Because even if you don't mind an outdated style, you'll want it to appeal to visitors and people who want to charter your boat for the weekend.

Sleek and shiny is a safer bet. play

Sleek and shiny is a safer bet.

(Carl Court/Getty Images)


And all the business associates you bring aboard the SS Whateveryoucallit for meetings.

DiCaprio's character made quite a few deals on the water. play

DiCaprio's character made quite a few deals on the water.

("The Wolf of Wall Street"/Paramount Pictures)


We can't stress it enough, the upkeep is a beast unto itself.

It's enough to keep you busy all day. play

It's enough to keep you busy all day.

(Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)


Exteriors get rusty and corroded ...

It is a bunch of metal, after all. play

It is a bunch of metal, after all.

(Marco Verch/Flickr)


... and don't forget about all of the appliances and motors in the interior.

It's easy to forget that a luxury yacht is still a piece of machinery. play

It's easy to forget that a luxury yacht is still a piece of machinery.

(phuket@photographer.net/Flickr)


You probably have visions of peacefully enjoying one of the most beautiful sights on your private European cruise.

You probably have visions of peacefully enjoying one of the most beautiful sights on your private European cruise. play

You probably have visions of peacefully enjoying one of the most beautiful sights on your private European cruise.

(Kuznetcov_Konstantin/Shutterstock)


Chances are, you won't be out there alone.

If you're in a tourist trap, you can bet there will be a whole lot of boats around. play

If you're in a tourist trap, you can bet there will be a whole lot of boats around.

(S B/Flickr)


Thinking of enjoying a quiet night docked in the marina?

It would be quite peaceful. play

It would be quite peaceful.

(Ralf Steinberger/Flickr)


Think again! You probably won't be the only ones at the dock, and you'll definitely be able to hear the parties going on three, four, or five yachts down.

You're not the only one with that idea. play

You're not the only one with that idea.

(Ruth Hartnup/Flickr)


Throwing a yacht party of your own could be fun, though.

Invite your friends over for a nightcap. play

Invite your friends over for a nightcap.

(Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)


Except you may be competing with the boat next door.

Throw a joint bash with your dock neighbors. play

Throw a joint bash with your dock neighbors.

(Sean Gallup/Getty Images)


Oh, and good luck getting your nighttime guests to go barefoot.

You may want to cover the floor. play

You may want to cover the floor.

(Matthias Nareyek/Getty Images)


Throwing your anchor down and going for a swim is a huge part of why people want to be on the water.

Throwing your anchor down and going for a swim is a huge part of why people want to be on the water. play

Throwing your anchor down and going for a swim is a huge part of why people want to be on the water.

(oneinchpunch/Shutterstock)


But what happens when you're sailing on a colder — or dirtier — body of water?

You probably don't want to take a dip in the Hudson River. play

You probably don't want to take a dip in the Hudson River.

(Mario Tama/Getty Images)


Well, that's what the on-board pool is for.

A pool is ideal for days when the ocean is too cold. play

A pool is ideal for days when the ocean is too cold.

(Joe Raedle/Getty Images)


But if you've ever had to take care of an at-home pool, you know it can quickly turn into both a time and a money suck.

Pumping money into your pool is important to keeping it from getting filthy. play

Pumping money into your pool is important to keeping it from getting filthy.

(Aqua Mechanical)


You'll want to stock some water toys on board for the days when it's actually nice enough to jump ship.

Laying out is great, but activities are so much fun. play

Laying out is great, but activities are so much fun.

(Twitter)


You can entertain guests with jet skis ...

Jet skiing isn't for the faint of heart. play

Jet skiing isn't for the faint of heart.

(David Rogers/Getty Images)


... kayaks ...

Kayaking is a fun activity for calm waters. play

Kayaking is a fun activity for calm waters.

(Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)


... bodyboards ...

You may dock close to the beach. play

You may dock close to the beach.

(Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)


... stand-up paddleboards ...

Get a workout on the water. play

Get a workout on the water.

(Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)


... and floats for just hanging out in the water.

It's all about having fun. play

It's all about having fun.

(moodboard/Flickr)


But, naturally, that means you'll need somewhere to store it all. Good luck finding the space.

It's enough to give anyone a headache. play

It's enough to give anyone a headache.

(Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images)


Unfortunately you won't always be able to walk onto — or off of — your yacht from the dock.

Docking in a marina is convenient, but not everyone can afford the red-carpet treatment. play

Docking in a marina is convenient, but not everyone can afford the red-carpet treatment.

(David Fisher/Flickr)


So you'll need to make sure you have a ship's tender when it's time to head back toward dry land.

You need a boat to get to your other boat. play

You need a boat to get to your other boat.

(Phuket@photographer.net/Flickr)


If you're someone who wants to spend time on a yacht, but you don't want the hassle, you might want to consider chartering a boat on the weekends.

Watching dolphins play while the sun sets is a dream come true ... and it doesn't have to cost you quite so much. play

Watching dolphins play while the sun sets is a dream come true ... and it doesn't have to cost you quite so much.

(Corinna Halloran/Team SCA/Getty Images)


You could have your friends or extended family pitch in and spend some quality time together on the water.

Cheers! play

Cheers!

(oneinchpunch/Shutterstock)


Top Articles

1 Finance MTN Ghana posts strong third-quarter revenue results driven by...bullet
2 Nana Kwame Bediako Ghana's richest under 40 real estate mogul isn't...bullet
3 Finance Tesla slides after Elon Musk announced lower-cost Model 3 (TSLA)bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, (NYSE) in New York, U.S., February 26, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Finance Stocks see mixed end to volatile week
Lourenco Goncalves
Finance 'You are messing with the wrong guy': The CEO of Cleveland-Cliffs eviscerates Goldman Sachs analyst and short sellers (CLF)
Lourenco Goncalves
Finance 'You are messing with the wrong guy': The CEO of an American mining company eviscerates Goldman Sachs analyst and short sellers on earnings call (CLF)
The current Mega Millions jackpot is the largest in history.
Finance The Mega Millions jackpot just hit $1 billion. We did the math to see if you should buy a ticket.
X
Advertisement