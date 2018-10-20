news
- Owning a yacht certainly sounds like a dream come true. And if you have a nice chunk of change burning a hole in your pocket, you might want to make that dream a reality.
- But you should know first that there are several hidden expenses, headaches, and disappointments that come with yacht ownership.
- As Business Insider's Hillary Hoffower writes, "really, yachts are just floating money." Here's what you're really in store for if you buy one.
Picture it: It's a beautiful summer day and you're laying out in the sun, a cold drink by your side, your favorite music playing softly in the background, and you're slightly rocking to the motion of the waves.
Someone comes to refill your ice bucket and tells you lunch is almost ready.
That's the dream, isn't it? Spending the weekend on a yacht of your very own. Cruising around the Mediterranean just because you can.
But hold on a minute.
Before you get there — you know, to all the relaxation — there's a lot that needs to happen first, like actually buying the yacht, hiring the staff, making sure everything is being cleaned and fixed when necessary, and being prepared for a lot less isolation than you've been imagining.
So as you contemplate buying yourself a yacht, keep in mind that it's not always the dream it's cracked up to be.
Owning a yacht and living the yachting lifestyle may be a dream of yours.
play
The epitome of relaxation. (Ditty_about_summer/Shutterstock)
Whether you want to cruise around the Mediterranean or sail up and down the east coast of the US, you might think the best way to spend any time off would be on your own boat.
play
Share a drink with friends. (pixelrain/Shutterstock)
If you're not up for creating your own custom yacht, you can go to a boat show and tour a bunch until you find the perfect one.
play
Some people spend their days boat shopping. (Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images)
If you go the shopping route, there's a ton of work to be done before you set sail.
play
It's not so simple to figure out what you're supposed to do once you own your dream yacht. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
You'll likely have to gut the ship if you're getting an older model.
play
You may want to get yourself a fixer upper. (Gregory Bull/Associated Press)
And you'll certainly need to give it a fresh paint job.
play
Super yachts are not immune to wear and tear. (Naphassaphorn Na Pankaew/Shutterstock)
Hiring crew members is a must, and experts recommend one per passenger. Captains cost roughly $1,000 per year per foot of boat, which adds up to $110,000 for a 100-foot yacht.
play
You may want a yacht, but that doesn't mean you want to drive it yourself. (Matthew Lloyd/Getty Images)
Source: Forbes
Especially if you don't want to learn to care for the boat yourself.
play
The crew will play a key role in keeping your boat working and safe. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
If the crew is on-hand just on days when you're out on the water, you'll have to spend some time cleaning the deck yourself.
play
Cleaning the boat regularly is a must, and it's not as easy as driving a car through a car wash. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
If you want to walk around barefoot all the time, you have to keep those floorboards clean.
play
No shoes allowed. (Leon Neal/Getty Images)
Since the great outdoors is ever unpredictable, you should always be prepared for a hurricane or any type of extreme weather.
play
You've got to be prepared for extreme weather. (Kat Wade/Getty Images)
If you're not, and the boat needs to go in for repairs, it will likely end up sitting in line for a while waiting to be fixed.
play
Yachts can end up sitting in a yard waiting to be fixed. (Michael Bradley/Getty Images)
If you're investing in a sleeper, you may be envisioning a glorious master bedroom.
play
You probably won't be sleeping on a king sized bed. (Carl Court/Getty Images)
But you might have small, dark sleeping quarters.
play
If you're not a fan of tight spaces, this may not be the lifestyle for you. (Phuket@photographer.net/Flickr)
Dreaming of a sun-soaked, sparkling kitchen with an ocean view?
play
Breakfast with a view. ("Below Deck"/Bravo)
Sorry. Chances are it will lack natural light and tons of counter space.
play
There's not much room for meal prep here. (Yacht Rent/Flickr)
And the whole area will have more of an open floor plan design.
play
There's no "behind the scenes" here. (Yacht Rent/Flickr)
Hopefully you'll be laying on a chaise with a drink in your hand getting that perfect vacation glow.
play
Super yachts like this this have jacuzzis and even larger swimming pools on the deck. This one is disguised as a sun bed. (Burgess)
But if you're not so lucky with the weather, you'll be spending most of your time indoors.
play
Being stuck inside isn't what you had in mind. (Phuket@photographer.net)
Ideally, your indoor space will look something like this.
play
We wouldn't mind spending a rainy day on the water inside here. (Marquis Larson)
Or even this.
play
A floating luxury living room can fit the whole family. (Matt Cardy/Getty Images)
And you're probably picturing an indoor happy hour as nothing short of fluffy white couches and Champagne on ice.
play
Ideally, enjoying cocktails while you watch the sun set is what your yachting time will consist of. (Matt Cardy/Getty Images)
Realistically your interior will probably look more like this.
play
You won't have much of a view. (Yacht Rent/Flickr)
You'll also want to redo the interior every few years to stay aesthetically relevant, of course.
play
The all wood look isn't for everyone. (Karen Roe/Flickr)
Because even if you don't mind an outdated style, you'll want it to appeal to visitors and people who want to charter your boat for the weekend.
play
Sleek and shiny is a safer bet. (Carl Court/Getty Images)
And all the business associates you bring aboard the SS Whateveryoucallit for meetings.
play
DiCaprio's character made quite a few deals on the water. ("The Wolf of Wall Street"/Paramount Pictures)
We can't stress it enough, the upkeep is a beast unto itself.
play
It's enough to keep you busy all day. (Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
Exteriors get rusty and corroded ...
play
It is a bunch of metal, after all. (Marco Verch/Flickr)
... and don't forget about all of the appliances and motors in the interior.
play
It's easy to forget that a luxury yacht is still a piece of machinery. (phuket@photographer.net/Flickr)
You probably have visions of peacefully enjoying one of the most beautiful sights on your private European cruise.
play
You probably have visions of peacefully enjoying one of the most beautiful sights on your private European cruise. (Kuznetcov_Konstantin/Shutterstock)
Chances are, you won't be out there alone.
play
If you're in a tourist trap, you can bet there will be a whole lot of boats around. (S B/Flickr)
Thinking of enjoying a quiet night docked in the marina?
play
It would be quite peaceful. (Ralf Steinberger/Flickr)
Think again! You probably won't be the only ones at the dock, and you'll definitely be able to hear the parties going on three, four, or five yachts down.
play
You're not the only one with that idea. (Ruth Hartnup/Flickr)
Throwing a yacht party of your own could be fun, though.
play
Invite your friends over for a nightcap. (Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)
Except you may be competing with the boat next door.
play
Throw a joint bash with your dock neighbors. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
Oh, and good luck getting your nighttime guests to go barefoot.
play
You may want to cover the floor. (Matthias Nareyek/Getty Images)
Throwing your anchor down and going for a swim is a huge part of why people want to be on the water.
play
Throwing your anchor down and going for a swim is a huge part of why people want to be on the water. (oneinchpunch/Shutterstock)
But what happens when you're sailing on a colder — or dirtier — body of water?
play
You probably don't want to take a dip in the Hudson River. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Well, that's what the on-board pool is for.
play
A pool is ideal for days when the ocean is too cold. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
But if you've ever had to take care of an at-home pool, you know it can quickly turn into both a time and a money suck.
play
Pumping money into your pool is important to keeping it from getting filthy. (Aqua Mechanical)
You'll want to stock some water toys on board for the days when it's actually nice enough to jump ship.
play
Laying out is great, but activities are so much fun. (Twitter)
You can entertain guests with jet skis ...
play
Jet skiing isn't for the faint of heart. (David Rogers/Getty Images)
... kayaks ...
play
Kayaking is a fun activity for calm waters. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
... bodyboards ...
play
You may dock close to the beach. (Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)
... stand-up paddleboards ...
play
Get a workout on the water. (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
... and floats for just hanging out in the water.
play
It's all about having fun. (moodboard/Flickr)
But, naturally, that means you'll need somewhere to store it all. Good luck finding the space.
play
It's enough to give anyone a headache. (Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images)
Unfortunately you won't always be able to walk onto — or off of — your yacht from the dock.
play
Docking in a marina is convenient, but not everyone can afford the red-carpet treatment. (David Fisher/Flickr)
So you'll need to make sure you have a ship's tender when it's time to head back toward dry land.
play
You need a boat to get to your other boat. (Phuket@photographer.net/Flickr)
If you're someone who wants to spend time on a yacht, but you don't want the hassle, you might want to consider chartering a boat on the weekends.
play
Watching dolphins play while the sun sets is a dream come true ... and it doesn't have to cost you quite so much. (Corinna Halloran/Team SCA/Getty Images)
You could have your friends or extended family pitch in and spend some quality time together on the water.
play
Cheers! (oneinchpunch/Shutterstock)