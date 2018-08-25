Elon Musk announces Tesla will remain a public company (TSLA)

news

Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced late Friday night that he is no longer seeking to take his electric-car company private.

This concludes what had been weeks of speculation and hand-wringing around the go-private proposal Musk first floated in a tweet on August 7.

In a blog post published on Tesla's website, Musk said discussions with shareholders and financial advisors revealed there was little appetite for such a move.

"After considering all of these factors, I met with Tesla’s Board of Directors yesterday and let them know that I believe the better path is for Tesla to remain public. The Board indicated that they agree," Musk wrote.

Tesla shares swing wildly

The idea upset Tesla shares in the days and weeks that followed. The stock fell under $300 per share earlier this week, coming off the $380 per-share spike that occurred on the day Musk first announced the go-private effort.

His actions eventually caught the attention of the Securities and Exchange Commission, which homed in on Musk's assertion that he had "funding secured" to take the company private. During that time, Musk also seemed hash out most of the details on social media.

The SEC was reportedly interested in learning whether Musk had sought to hurt short sellers with his "funding secured" claim. By the end of the week of August 17, investors betting against Tesla had made about $1 billion of the $1.3 billion they lost following the privatization proposal 10 days earlier.

In the continuing fallout from the proposed plan, members of Tesla'a board of directors took action, retaining lawyers to help deal with the pending SEC inquiry.

Elon Musk confesses personal and professional struggles

At points, there was even talk about Musk's state-of-mind, as the CEO has been under mounting pressure while his company struggles to produce large quantities of its first mass-market car, the Model 3 sedan.

The saga culminated in a lengthy New York Times profile, in which the billionaire CEO confessed about his personal and professional struggles, including the consequences of his rigorous work schedule.

"There were times when I didn't leave the factory for three or four days — days when I didn't go outside," Musk told The Times in a story published August 16, adding: "This has really come at the expense of seeing my kids. And seeing friends."

Normally known for his brash and unorthodox leadership style, Musk was, at points, penitent and self-reflective, acknowledging the headaches that some of his more recent public behavior has caused for his company, its board members, and its shareholders.

Looking ahead

In his statement on Friday, Musk made clear that he's ready to move forward, saying "we will continue to focus on what matters most: building products that people love and that make a difference to the shared future of life on Earth."

"We’ve shown that we can make great sustainable energy products, and we now need to show that we can be sustainably profitable."

Musk continued: "With all the progress we’ve made on Model 3, we’re positioned to do this, and that’s what the team and I are going to be putting all of our efforts toward."

Read Elon Musk's full statement below: