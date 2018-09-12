Elon Musk says Tesla customers may have to wait longer to get a response from customer service due to a large increase in deliveries (TSLA)

Pulse.com.gh logo
Some Tesla customers will have to wait longer to get a response from customer service due to a significant increase in vehicle deliveries, CEO Elon Musk said via Twitter on Wednesday. Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment on how long the extended response times will last.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk. play

Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

(Rich Pedroncelli / Associated Press)

Some Tesla customers will have to wait longer to get a response from customer service due to a significant increase in vehicle deliveries, CEO Elon Musk said via Twitter on Wednesday.

"Due to a large increase in vehicle delivery volume in North America, Tesla customers may experience longer response times. Resolving this is our top priority," he said.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment on how long the extended response times will last or what percentage of customers may be affected.

Musk's tweet came one minute after he replied to a Twitter user who said that Tesla's customer service was not responding to his emails as he prepared for delivery of a Model 3.

"My apologies, am working on this exact issue right now," Musk said in response.

Have a Tesla news tip? Contact this reporter at mmatousek@businessinsider.com.

