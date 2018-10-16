Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Europe is killing it in crypto


Finance Europe is killing it in crypto

  • Published: , Refreshed:

In the race to be the world's crypto capital, European countries are crushing peers in the US and Asia. The value of "token sales" in Europe is about $4.1 billion, far above the $2.6 billion in the US and $2.3 billion in Asia.

null play

null

(Fabric Ventures)
  • The value of "token sales" in Europe this year is about $4.1 billion, far above the $2.6 billion in the US and $2.3 billion raised in Asia.
  • Until the crash of 2008 it was the banking industry that siphoned off Europe's top minds. Not anymore.

In the race to be the world's dominant crypto region, European countries are crushing their peers in the US and Asia.

The value of "token sales" in Europe this year is about $4.1 billion, far above the $2.6 billion in the US and $2.3 billion raised in Asia. In a token sale — also known as an "initial coin offering," or ICO — a quantity of cryptocurrency is sold in the form of "tokens." See Europe's ICO dominance in the chart below:

null play

null

(Fabric Ventures)

Fabric Ventures, a VC fund, released a report today outlining some of the reasoning behind Europe's token cash boom.

More developers

According to Stack Overflow, Europe houses 5.5 million developers compared to 4.4 million in the US. And European universities churn out twice as many STEM PhDs as the US. The technical talent has always been there, but until the crash of 2008 it was the banking industry that syphoned off the top minds. Not anymore. "With this wave that’s democratizing access to capital, the technical talent doesn’t need to migrate to the US to raise venture capital and build global companies," the report said.

Favourable regulation

France “won’t miss out on the blockchain revolution,” according to economy minister Bruno Le Maire, and wants to become a global hub for ICOs. Switzerland has set out similar goals, while the UK has created a crypto assets task force.

The report says it has become a fierce competition to offer "the most founder-friendly & forward thinking regulatory environment for decentralized networks and their native crypto-assets."

The nature of European "city-states"

Europe has 50 countries, and some of those economies are small. And, frankly, some aren't doing so great. Any budding company in Europe knows it needs to spread internationally from Day One to avoid the traps of small domestic economies. Diverse and multinational teams have become the standard.

Top Articles

1 Finance 10 things you need to know before the opening bellbullet
2 Finance For almost 2 years, no one wanted to buy Warren Buffett's...bullet
3 Finance Here comes Bank of America ... (BAC)bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

captain america sad worried nervous stadium fan
Finance America's biggest companies have larger worries than Trump's tariffs
Max Davies-Gilbert (left) and Robin Clough, cofounders of Enemigo.
Finance These 28-year-old Londoners are taking on George Clooney's Casamigos tequila with Enemigo, a $5 million luxury brand that means 'enemy' in Spanish
puppies in the Coinbase office
Finance Crypto firm Coinbase is opening a Dublin office as 'Plan B' for Brexit
null
Finance Canopy Growth spikes to a record high as Canada gets ready to legalize weed (CRON, ACBFF, CGC, TLRY)
X
Advertisement