Eventbrite spikes 56% in its trading debut (EB)


Eventbrite spikes 56% in its trading debut (EB)

The ticketing and event-management company Eventbrite priced its initial public offering at $23 a share, raising $230 million.

Eventbrite, the ticketing and event-management company set to go public on Thursday, opened for trading at $36 on Thursday — 56% above the $23 where they priced Wednesday evening. The company raised $230 million through its initial public offering after selling 10 million shares.

In its S-1 filing, Eventbrite said it hoped to use the proceeds to increase its capitalization and financial flexibility and to pay off its debt — which stands at $66.36 million. Eventbrite said it sold 46.7 million tickets last year and posted a net loss of $38.55 million. The company said it lost $15.58 million in the first six months of this year.

In the past 12 years as a private company, Eventbrite has raised $332 million. Tiger Global Management owns a 20.8% stake, followed by Sequoia Capital at 17.6% and the company's cofounder and CEO, Julia Hartz, with 14.6%.

The offering was led by Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Allen & Co., JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Royal Bank of Canada.

Shares trade under the ticker symbol "EB."

