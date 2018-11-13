Pulse.com.gh logo
Eventbrite is sliding, down nearly 8% on Tuesday, after the company posted a worse-than-expected third-quarter loss.

  • Eventbrite posted its first earnings report since going public in October.
  • It beat on revenue, but missed on the bottom line.

The ticketing and event-management company said it lost an adjusted $0.66 a share — $0.22 more than what analysts surveyed by Bloomberg were expecting. It generated $73.6 million revenue, topping the $71.7 million that was anticipated.

"Operating loss was negatively impacted by increased stock-based compensation expense in the quarter related to our initial public offering," Eventbrite said in the earnings release.

Eventbrite said it was able to free up some money from a data-security incident that it faced earlier this year. At the time, it took a $6.6 million charge, but it has paid less and anticipates an additional recovery in the near future. Meanwhile, the company recently refinanced its venture debt facility with a bank unit led by JPMorgan and said it expects lower interest expenses because of the refinancing.

Looking ahead, the company sees fourth-quarter revenue in the range of $72 million to $74 million, and expects adjusted EBITDA, or earnings before some items, to be in the range of $6.5 million to $8.5 million.

Eventbrite went public in September, raising $230 million. Shares soared more than 50% on the day of the initial public offering. They are now up 21% since pricing at $23.

