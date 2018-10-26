news

Amazon on Thursday posted third-quarter earnings that beat on profits but missed on sales. Shares are now under pressure, as investors worry about its softer-than-anticipated revenue forecast for the coming holiday season.

The tech giant earned $5.75 a share, well above the $3.11 expected by Wall Street analysts. But the company's $56.6 billion sales fell short of the $57.1 billion that was anticipated.

More disappointingly, the retailer said it will generate $3 to $5.54 earnings per share on $66.5 billion to $72.5 billion sales. Analysts were expecting $5.79 profits per share out of $73.8 billion revenues.

The retailer remains confident in its business.

“We’re not slowing down – Amazon Business is adding customers rapidly, including large educational institutions, local governments, and more than half of the Fortune 100," said CEO Jeff Bezos in a press release. He added that surging profits from its North American retail and Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud computing businesses helped boost its bottom line.

Nearly every analyst across Wall Street was impressed by Amazon's solid margins across all segments and reiterated bullish views on the stock.

Here's what Wall Street is saying about the quarter:

Jefferies — 'Every rockstar needs a break'

Price target: $2300 (from $2260)

Rating: Buy

"Every rockstar needs a break," said Jefferies analyst Brent Thill. "As Amazon continues to grow in scale, leverage in the model is beginning to show up in results. Investment in infrastructure (both fulfillment and AWS) and headcount decelerated further in third quarter despite strong usage growth as both AWS and retail achieved better infrastructure efficiencies. Continuing mix shift to third-party sales and solid ad revenue growth (at much higher margins) are helping profitability too. Still, on quarter to quarter basis, profitability will remain lumpy as Amazon continues to invest in many areas (including international, AWS, ad business)."

RBC Capital Markets — 'Amazon remains an Internet staple'

Price target: $2300 (from $2100)

Rating: Outperform

"Amazon remains an Internet staple," said Mark Mahaney at RBC. "Amazon posted generally positive third-quarter results—In-line Revenue with the highest Gross Margin we have seen in any third quarter & record high Operating Margin. $1.3B Operating Profit upside was Amazon’s biggest ever. That said, guidance came in below expectations although, for Operating Margin in particular, given the historical seasonality, we believe there could be upside."



Morgan Stanley — 'Revenue may be slowing but profitability is improving'

Price target: $2400

Rating: Overweight

"Amazon revenue may be slowing but profitability is improving even through investment for re-acceleration," said Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Nowak.

"We see any share price weakness as an issue of timing (in a tough tape for growth stocks) as we wait for Amazon to further penetrate these new markets to accelerate growth."

JP Morgan — 'Core retail trends remain strong'

Price target: $2100

Rating: Overweight

"Revenue and unit growth came in modestly below expectations, but digging deeper we believe core retail trends remain strong," said analyst Doug Anmuth at JP Morgan. "We recognize that Amazon shares are still up 41% year-to-date and there will be increased concerns around deceleration and future growth. We believe shares could remain under pressure near- term as a result, but we think there is 4Q profit upside and potential for re-acceleration in 1Q19. We believe any pullback will prove to be a good buying opportunity."

Goldman Sachs —'Amazon represents the best risk/reward in Internet'

Price target: $2200 (from $2250)

Rating: Buy

"We continue to believe Amazon represents the best risk/reward in Internet given the relatively early stage shift of workloads to the cloud, the transition of traditional retail online, and share gains in its advertising business, the long-term benefits of each we believe the market is underestimating for Amazon," said Heath Terry at Goldman Sachs. "While Amazon continues to invest in growing the underlying infrastructure in both its retail and cloud businesses (albeit at a slower pace for the moment), expanding its content, developing new markets like India and Brazil, scaling its ad business, and entering new categories like healthcare, it does so while delivering significantly above average returns on investment."

Nomura Instinet — 'Every business in Amazon’s stable is growing faster than 1P'

Price target: $1990

Rating: Buy

"Amid a tenuous market, Amazon’s missed sales and EBIT (despite lowered expectations) and a below-Street guide, proved enough to weigh on shares after market," said Simeon Siegel at Nomura Instinet. "Looking forward, we continue to point to mathematical earnings growth via margin mix shift as every business in Amazon’s stable is growing faster than 1P," or first-party sales, Siegel said. Siegel continued: "Even with what appears to be a slowing in underlying Prime Member growth, we expect margin lifts to provide meaningful EPS upside, as seen last night. Reiterate Buy following the sell-off."

Oppenheimer — 'We view guidance as less important than reported results'

Price target: $2130

Rating: Outperform

"We view guidance as less important than reported results," said Jason Helfstein at Oppenheimer. Helfstein continued: "While AWS revenues slowed, margins were much better than expected. Meanwhile, US revenues were solid, with a nice margin beat. The only notable weakness was slowdown in International revenues, but faced a difficult comparison (two-year average growth basically same as 2Q), while International losses were better than expected. Capital efficiency was very strong, reflecting ability to utilize excess capacity. Over the past few years, AMZN has become a gross profit versus revenue story, given the mix to 3P and newly-formed advertising division." "While AMZN issued 'appropriately conservative' 4Q guidance, even at the high end, 3Q results should be enough to keep investors involved in the stock," said Helfstein.

Macquarie Research — 'Amazon's stock momentum will likely come to a halt'

Price target: $2100

Rating: Outperform

"Amazon's stock momentum will likely come to a halt until we get a better sense of how the holiday will play out," said Benjamin Schachter at Macquarie Research. "The bottom line is that third-quarter EBIT was strong as the company is leveraging its assets and growing its highest margin businesses faster than expected. However, given the run in the stock over the past 12 months, the weaker than expected guidance, slowing unit growth, and overall decelerating rev lines may impact the stock. Nothing in the print changes our fundamental view on Amazon."





Suntrust Robinson Humphrey —'We would be buyers'

Price target: $2250 (from $2150)

Rating: Buy

"Market jitters have the stock down on 4Q18 guidance, but we would be buyers," said analyst Youssef Squali at Suntrust Robinson Humphrey.

"We believe the 4Q18 revenue guide (which is shy of consensus) is on the conservative side, as the company is greatly positioned to benefit from a robust holiday season and 4Q tailwinds in India." "We reiterate our Buy rating/raise our PT to $2,250 to reflect 1) solid top line and impressive out-performance in operational efficiency/profitability, and 2) the shifting of our price target to year-end 2019 from 2018," Squali added.

SEE ALSO: