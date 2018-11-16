news

The next tax day is Monday, April 15, 2019.

To prepare for tax season you'll want to gather some previously filed documents and obtain other documents you may need to file for tax returns.

Start tracking your income and deductions as soon as possible.

The next tax day is April 15, 2019 and even though tax day is still a few months away, it's never too early to start getting everything you need to file in order. By the time it's time to file your taxes, you'll be ready to sit down with your tax preparer or input your data into an online program.

The process can seem a bit daunting so INSIDER consulted certified public accountant Krystal Standberry from LYFE Accounting in Atlanta, Georgia to create the ultimate checklist for preparing for tax season.

Here's how you can prepare for tax season.

Gather personal information and last year's information

Make sure you have your social security or tax ID card. You will also want to bring your unexpired driver's license, identification card, and passport to your appointment. This should also include your spouse's info, if applicable.

You'll also want to gather copies of last year's return for you and your spouse, if applicable.

Start gathering the paperwork for your dependents

If you're going to include dependents (children or elderly) on your tax return, these are the documents you will need to provide:

Their social security and tax ID numbers

Their dates of birth

Childcare payment records (this includes the care provider's tax ID number)

Adoption papers (if applicable)

Form 8332 to show that a custodial parent is releasing their right to claim the child to you, the noncustodial parent (if applicable)

Any alimony payments that have an ex-spouse's social security number

Any death certificates

Start tracking your income

You may have various sources of income so here's what you'll need:

Form W-2 for wages/salary, federal and state tax withholding, tips and earned income credit (Your employer should send this to you by January 31, 2019)

Form 1099-G if you are unemployed and receiving unemployment benefits

Form 1099-Misc for compensation from freelance work (You should receive a form from all of your clients)

Form 1099-R for annuity income, IRA and pension

Form 1099-Div for those who have earned dividends

Form 1099-B, 1099-S for income from sales of property and stock

Form W-2G for any income from gambling

Any other income from prizes and awards (like lottery winnings), jury duty pay, alimony, or rentals

A comprehensive list of income-related forms can be found on the IRS website.

Make note of any deductions that should be accounted for

A tax deduction is basically a reduction in income which is subject to state and federal income taxes. In decreasing your total taxable income, this can reduce the amount of income tax you would have otherwise owed.

If you're going to itemize your deductions, you will need to provide records for each. Here are several potential deductions to look out for.

Records of all expenses if self-employed, including credit card statements and receipts

Records of expenses for rental homes

Records of expenses related to investments

Real estate and property tax records

Charitable donations, including non-cash and mileage driven for charitable purposes

Records of medical expenses, including payments made to doctors, dentists, clinics, or hospitals

Insurance payments

Childcare expenses, including daycare and babysitters

Any scholarships or fellowships received

Qualifying educational expenses

Interest on student loans

Job-related vehicle expenses

Classroom expenses for K-12 educators

Relocation expenses not covered by employer

State and local taxes paid excluding withholding

An invoice showing any sales tax paid on a vehicle

Any contributions made towards retirement

Expenses related to natural disaster losses, rebuilding, and repairs

Figure out if you're going to file a federal or state return

You need to figure out whether you need to file a federal and state return. This is dependent on your age, your income earned minus any deductions (adjusted gross income), and your filing status.

Have your financial information ready

If applicable, have your bank account number and routing number handy for a direct deposit of your refund into your account. This information can be found in your checkbook.

Take advantage of helpful resources