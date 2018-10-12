Pulse.com.gh logo
FAANG stocks have seen $600 billion of market value wiped out — here's how much each one is on sale (AMZN, AAPL, NFLX, FB, GOOGL)


  • Published: , Refreshed:

Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Google were some of the hottest stocks in the market — they have lost a combined $604.3 billion since their recent peaks.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg

  • Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Google have had more than $600 billion of market value wiped out from their recent peak.
  • Even though these stocks are bouncing back on Friday, they are significantly below their highs.
  • Facebook has been hit the hardest among the FAANGs.
The stock market selloff has crushed the FAANG stocks.

Facebook, Apple Amazon, Netflix, and Google — once considered to be some of the hottest stocks in the market — have now lost $604.3 billion since their recent peak.

Even though these stocks are bouncing back on Friday amid the broader market rally, they are significantly below their recent peaks.

In terms of losses, Facebook has been hit the hardest among the group. Its shares have fallen 30% since peaking in July, wiping out $188 billion of its market capitalization. The decline has come amid data-privacy concerns and a drop in users —resulting in a significant slowdown in its projected revenue growth for the years ahead.

Business Insider looked at where the FAANG stocks are in compared to their recent peaks and tallied how much they are on sale from their recent highs.

Facebook

Facebook

Ticker: FB

Peak market cap: $630 billion on July 25, 2018

Market cap lost: $188 billion

Loss on a percentage basis: 29.8%

Current share price: $153.35

Apple

Apple

Ticker: AAPL

Peak market cap: $1.121 trillion on October 3, 2018

Market cap lost: $85 billion

Loss on a percentage basis: 7.5%

Current share price: $214.45

Amazon

Amazon

Ticker: AMZN

Peak market cap: $995 billion on September 9, 2018

Market cap lost: $156 billion

Loss on a percentage basis: 15.6%

Current share price: $1,719.36

Netflix

Netflix

Ticker: NFLX

Peak market cap: $182.12 billion on July 7, 2018

Market cap lost: $42.3 billion

Loss on a percentage basis: 23.2%

Current share price: $321.10

Google

Google

Ticker: GOOGL

Peak market cap: $888 billion on July 26, 2018

Market cap lost: $133 billion

Loss on a percentage basis: 15%

Current share price: $1,090.74

