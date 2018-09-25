Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Facebook slides after Instagram's cofounders resign (FB)


Finance Facebook slides after Instagram's cofounders resign (FB)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

In a statement, Instagram cofounder Kevin Systrom said he Mike Krieger were "taking some time off to explore our curiosity and creativity again," adding they "remain excited for the future of Instagram and Facebook in the coming years as we transition from leaders to two users in a billion."

Instagram CEO Kevin Systrom play

Instagram CEO Kevin Systrom

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

  • Instagram's two cofounders, Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger, are leaving the company, they said in a statement on Monday evening.
  • Facebook, which owns the Instagram app, saw its stock price slides about 2% Tuesday following the departures.
  • Watch Facebook trade in real time here.

Facebook shares slid more than 2% in early trading Tuesday after Instagram's cofounders resigned from the company.

Kevin Systrom, CEO of the Facebook-owned photo-sharing app, announced that he and fellow cofounder Mike Krieger were departing the social-media firm. His statement came after The New York Times reported the duo had quit, and Bloomberg subsequently said that the move came "after growing tensions with [Facebook's] Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg over the direction of the product."

Krieger and Systrom together founded Instagram in 2010, and it was acquired by Facebook for $1 billion in 2012. In recent months, Facebook has more closely integrated its executive bench with Instagram, putting a former VP of News Feed as head of product for Instagram.

The duo's departure comes after a rough year thus far for Facebook, which has been plagued with turmoil. While its main platform has faced backlash and government investigations surrounding Cambridge Analytica's misappropriation of tens of millions of Facebook users' data to the sustained fallout from the spread of Russian propaganda during the 2016 election, Instagram has remained a bright spot in the company's portfolio.

In a statement, Systrom said he and Krieger were "taking some time off to explore our curiosity and creativity again," adding they "remain excited for the future of Instagram and Facebook in the coming years as we transition from leaders to two users in a billion."

Despite the recent struggles, Wall Street remains bullish on Facebook, with an average price target of $205 — 24% above Monday's closing price. Facebook shares are down 10% this year.

Rob Price contributed to this report.

Top Articles

1 Finance The 20 best-selling cars and trucks in Americabullet
2 Finance Uganda's dream of taking to the skies by April 2019 comes to...bullet
3 Lifestyle These fabulously rich Ghanaians are all under 40bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Stanbic IBTC says Nigeria's central bank may review $2.63 billion penalty in MTN funds repatriation
Finance Stanbic IBTC says Nigeria's central bank may review $2.63 billion penalty in MTN funds repatriation
Viomi
Finance Chinese smart-home product maker Viomi prices shares at $9
Viomi
Finance Chinese smart-home product maker Viomi prices shares at $9
A Canadian flag emblazoned with a marijuana leaf flies at a legalization rally outside the countries parliament.
Finance Canadian marijuana producer Aurora Cannabis posts a surprise profit as it prepares to list its stock in the US
X
Advertisement