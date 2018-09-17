Fitbit erases its losses after report says smartwatches won't be on tariff list (FIT)

Fitbit shares recouped their losses after a Bloomberg report says the US won't include smartwatches in its next round of tariffs.
Fitbit shares erased their losses after Bloomberg reported the US won't include smartwatches on the list of $200 billion worth of Chinese goods that will be hit with upcoming tariffs. Shares were down 3% before the news.
The proposed tariffs could have potentially lifted prices of those products, Apple warned in a letter sent to the government earlier in September. The tech giant said that "all tariffs ultimately show up as a tax on U.S. consumers" and that they will "increase the cost of Apple products that our customers have come to rely on in their daily lives."
The Asia-Pacific market was a bright spot for the company, with the regional revenue up 66% year over year, according to CNBC. Sales in many other regions all faced declines, including the Middle East and Africa, where revenue plummeted 39% year over year, and the US, where revenue dropped 8%,
Tariffs on smartwatches and fitness trackers would hit Fitbit particularly hard. In August, Fitbit posted a loss of $0.22 a share for second quarter, topping the Wall Street consensus of a $0.24 loss per share, according to Reuters data. The company also said revenues totaled $299.3 million, above the $285.4 million that was expected.
Shares of Fitbit are down 8% this year.
