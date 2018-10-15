For almost 2 years, no one wanted to buy Warren Buffett's Southern California vacation home, but it finally sold for $7.5 million

news
Warren Buffett's Laguna Beach, California, home has finally sold for about $7.5 million, according to representatives of Villa Real Estate. Buffett first listed the property for sale in early 2017.
In August, Buffett cut the $11 million asking price by more than $3 million, reported the Orange County Register.
The Berkshire Hathaway CEO has owned the home since 1971, when he purchased it for $150,000. That's about $934,000 in today's dollars. He's since renovated the place, which has six bedrooms and more than 3,500 square feet of living space.
The billionaire investor had primarily used it as a beach retreat for his family, but they reportedly hadn't used it much since his first wife, Susan, died in 2004.
Let's take a tour of Buffett's beach-town home.
Buffett's longtime vacation home is located in the affluent beachside community of Laguna Beach, in Orange County, California.
It's part of a gated community called Emerald Bay and is just a short walk from the beach.
The beaches here are stunning, with high cliffs.
According to the listing, the home comes with a $9,264 annual association fee.
The fee grants amenities like nearby access to a pool and spa, picnic area, playground, and tennis court.
And the home itself offers plenty of opportunities to enjoy the view. It was built in 1936 and renovated after it was purchased by the Buffett family.
The home has six bedrooms in total.
All but one of them have their own en-suite bathroom.
This one was wall-papered with New Yorker covers.
The bedrooms' layouts look well-suited for family visits.
And two of them have their own private entrances.
This one opens to a patio.
It's secluded and simply decorated.
The kitchen is also decorated basically, but it has all of the appliances you may need.
A dining area opens to an adjacent living room.
It has its own fireplace.
There are plenty of wide-open windows to enjoy the views throughout the home.
Even this living room opens to the outdoors.
It's easy to see why Buffett would want to spend his time away from Omaha here.
