Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Forget New York — millennials are better off in these 30 US cities, where they're paid well and can afford to buy a home


Finance Forget New York — millennials are better off in these 30 US cities, where they're paid well and can afford to buy a home

  • Published: , Refreshed:

As millennials age and prepare to become homeowners, they tend to settle down in suburbs outside big cities. Realtor.com recently complied a list of the hottest zip codes in 2018 — places where residents, especially millennials, are paid well and housing is affordable.

Cincinnati, Ohio is No. 25. play

Cincinnati, Ohio is No. 25.

(Sean Pavone/Shutterstock)

  • As millennials age and prepare to become homeowners, they tend to settle down in suburbs outside big cities.
  • Realtor.com recently complied a list of the hottest zip codes in 2018 — places where residents, especially millennials, are paid well and housing is affordable.
  • Kentwood, Michigan, took the top spot, followed by Colorado Springs, Colorado.

As millennials age and prepare to become homeowners, they tend to settle down in suburbs outside big cities.

Realtor.com recently complied a list of the hottest zip codes in 2018 — places where residents, especially millennials, are paid well and housing is affordable.

Realtor.com analyzes and ranks 32,000 zip codes annually for its list of hottest zip codes. In 2018, the list shows high-earning millennials are driving a 10% real-estate turnover in emerging suburbs. The top spot goes to Kentwood, Michigan.

To determine the best markets, Realtor.com looks at homes that sell in an average of 20 days and have four times more views online than the average Realtor.com listing. Additionally, residents in these places are employed at higher rates and earning more money than the national median, and millennials in particular own a sizable share of the homes.

Take a look at the 30 hottest zip codes for millennials.

30. Greendale, Wisconsin (53129)

30. Greendale, Wisconsin (53129) play

30. Greendale, Wisconsin (53129)

(Greendale Wisconsin Real Estate/Facebook)

Median listing price: $229,246

Millennial home ownership rate: 42%

2018 millennial median household income: $79,245



29. Spokane, Washington (99205)

29. Spokane, Washington (99205) play

29. Spokane, Washington (99205)

(Shutterstock)

Median listing price: $172,943

Millennial home ownership rate: 56.7%

2018 millennial median household income: $51,616



28. Valencia, California (91354)

28. Valencia, California (91354) play

28. Valencia, California (91354)

(Valencia California/Facebook)

Median listing price: $581,807

Millennial home ownership rate: 56.3%

2018 millennial median household income: $115,694



27. Vacaville, California (95687)

27. Vacaville, California (95687) play

27. Vacaville, California (95687)

(Visit Vacaville/Facebook)

Median listing price: $427,464

Millennial home ownership rate: 40.9%

2018 millennial median household income: $74,923



26. Chandler, Arizona (85224)

26. Chandler, Arizona (85224) play

26. Chandler, Arizona (85224)

(Badger13/Shutterstock)

Median listing price: $276,607

Millennial home ownership rate: 38.5%

2018 millennial median household income: $72,007



25. Cincinnati, Ohio (45240)

play

(Sean Pavone/Shutterstock)

Median listing price: $132,089

Millennial home ownership rate: 41%

2018 millennial median household income: $51,227



24. Mansfield, Massachusetts (02048)

24. Mansfield, Massachusetts (02048) play

24. Mansfield, Massachusetts (02048)

(Mansfield, MA Police Department/Facebook)

Median listing price: $424,807

Millennial home ownership rate: 47.7%

2018 millennial median household income: $94,886



23. Louisville, Kentucky (40220)

23. Louisville, Kentucky (40220) play

23. Louisville, Kentucky (40220)

(Sean Pavone/Shutterstock)

Median listing price: $221,182

Millennial home ownership rate: 40.7%

2018 millennial median household income: $66,266



22. Charlotte, North Carolina (28262)

22. Charlotte, North Carolina (28262) play

22. Charlotte, North Carolina (28262)

(Sean Pavone/Shutterstock)

Median listing price: $219,143

Millennial home ownership rate: 25.2%

2018 millennial median household income: $49,920



21. Nashville, Tennessee (37214)

21. Nashville, Tennessee (37214) play

21. Nashville, Tennessee (37214)

(Sean Pavone/Shutterstock)

Median listing price: $256,825

Millennial home ownership rate: 41.7%

2018 millennial median household income: $63,042



20. San Diego, California (92129)

20. San Diego, California (92129) play

20. San Diego, California (92129)

(Flickr / Justin Brown)

Median listing price: $800,589

Millennial home ownership rate: 46.4%

2018 millennial median household income: $117,308



19. Highland, Indiana (46322)

19. Highland, Indiana (46322) play

19. Highland, Indiana (46322)

(Wikimedia Commons)

Median listing price: $171,675

Millennial home ownership rate: 58.9%

2018 millennial median household income: $66,551



18. Roseville, California (95678)

18. Roseville, California (95678) play

18. Roseville, California (95678)

(City of Roseville/Facebook)

Median listing price: $412,056

Millennial home ownership rate: 30.6%

2018 millennial median household income: $71,037



17. Fresno, California (93710)

17. Fresno, California (93710) play

17. Fresno, California (93710)

(Tupungato/Shutterstock)

Median listing price: $263,457

Millennial home ownership rate: 21.5%

2018 millennial median household income: $44,473



16. Fort Wayne, Indiana (46815)

16. Fort Wayne, Indiana (46815) play

16. Fort Wayne, Indiana (46815)

(Jacob Boomsma/Shutterstock)

Median listing price: $142,618

Millennial home ownership rate: 62.7%

2018 millennial median household income: $63,227



15. Salt Lake City, Utah (84123)

15. Salt Lake City, Utah (84123) play

15. Salt Lake City, Utah (84123)

(f11photo/Shutterstock)

Median listing price: $303,575

Millennial home ownership rate: 38.6%

2018 millennial median household income: $54,655



14. Omaha, Nebraska (68106)

14. Omaha, Nebraska (68106) play

14. Omaha, Nebraska (68106)

(Shutterstock)

Median listing price: $163,188

Millennial home ownership rate: 43.2%

2018 millennial median household income: $59,663



13. Tracy, California (95376)

13. Tracy, California (95376) play

13. Tracy, California (95376)

(Mark E. Robertson/Wikimedia Commons)

Median listing price: $440,807

Millennial home ownership rate: 38.4%

2018 millennial median household income: $67,098



12. Ferndale, Michigan (48220)

12. Ferndale, Michigan (48220) play

12. Ferndale, Michigan (48220)

(Steve Lagreca/Shutterstock)

Median listing price: $185,907

Millennial home ownership rate: 45.5%

2018 millennial median household income: $61,567



11. Minneapolis, Minnesota (55434)

11. Minneapolis, Minnesota (55434) play

11. Minneapolis, Minnesota (55434)

(Rudy Balasko/Shutterstock)

Median listing price: $231,235

Millennial home ownership rate: 78%

2018 millennial median household income: $77,088



10. Upper Montclair, New Jersey (07043)

10. Upper Montclair, New Jersey (07043) play

10. Upper Montclair, New Jersey (07043)

(Montclair NJ Real Estate/Facebook)

Median listing price: $762,350

Millennial home ownership rate: 50.8%

2018 millennial median household income: $144,886



9. Rochester, New York (14624)

9. Rochester, New York (14624) play

9. Rochester, New York (14624)

(MoveHub)

Median listing price: $131,964

Millennial home ownership rate: 63.7%

2018 millennial median household income: $70,259



8. Overland Park, Kansas

8. Overland Park, Kansas play

8. Overland Park, Kansas

(Visit Overland Park/Facebook)

Median listing price: $261,927

Millennial home ownership rate: 23.5%

2018 millennial median household income: $78,336



7. Worthington, Ohio (43085)

7. Worthington, Ohio (43085) play

7. Worthington, Ohio (43085)

(marada/flickr)

Median listing price: $291,305

Millennial home ownership rate: 52.3%

2018 millennial median household income: $72,084



6. Boise, Idaho (83704)

6. Boise, Idaho (83704) play

6. Boise, Idaho (83704)

(Paul W Thompson/Shutterstock)

Median listing price: $251,324

Millennial home ownership rate: 38%

2018 millennial median household income: $49,074



5. Peabody, Massachusetts (01960)

5. Peabody, Massachusetts (01960) play

5. Peabody, Massachusetts (01960)

(The City of Peabody - Government/Facebook)

Median listing price: $424,685

Millennial home ownership rate: 46.9%

2018 millennial median household income: $73,312



4. Castro Valley, California (94546)

4. Castro Valley, California (94546) play

4. Castro Valley, California (94546)

(Yougen Zhu/Wikimedia Commons)

Median listing price: $784,238

Millennial home ownership rate: 34%

2018 millennial median household income: $88,102



3. Watauga, Texas (76148)

3. Watauga, Texas (76148) play

3. Watauga, Texas (76148)

(City of Watauga, Texas Government/Facebook)

Median listing price: $183,576

Millennial home ownership rate: 65.1%

2018 millennial median household income: $71,600



2. Colorado Springs, Colorado (80922)

2. Colorado Springs, Colorado (80922) play

2. Colorado Springs, Colorado (80922)

(Shutterstock/John Hoffman)

Median listing price: $297,811

Millennial home ownership rate: 68%

2018 millennial median household income: $77,629



1. Kentwood, Michigan (49508)

1. Kentwood, Michigan (49508) play

1. Kentwood, Michigan (49508)

(City of Kentwood/Facebook)

Median listing price: $193,168

Millennial home ownership rate: 45.6%

2018 millennial median household income: $56,864



Top Articles

1 Finance Rwanda is about to lose one of her multimillion-dollar signature...bullet
2 Finance Tesla delivered 52,239 Model 3s in the 3rd quarter — missing...bullet
3 Nana Kwame Bediako Ghana's richest under 40 real estate mogul isn't...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

null
Finance Turkey's currency slides as inflation spikes to its highest level in 15 years
null
Finance Turkey's currency slides as inflation spikes to its highest level in 15 years
James Murdoch has served on Tesla's board of directors since 2017.
Finance Some Tesla board members reportedly want James Murdoch to take over as chairman (TSLA)
James Murdoch has served on Tesla's board of directors since 2017.
Finance Some Tesla board members reportedly want James Murdoch to take over as chairman (TSLA)
X
Advertisement