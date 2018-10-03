Forget New York — millennials are better off in these 30 US cities, where they're paid well and can afford to buy a home

As millennials age and prepare to become homeowners, they tend to settle down in suburbs outside big cities. Realtor.com recently complied a list of the hottest zip codes in 2018 — places where residents, especially millennials, are paid well and housing is affordable.
Realtor.com analyzes and ranks 32,000 zip codes annually for its list of hottest zip codes. In 2018, the list shows high-earning millennials are driving a 10% real-estate turnover in emerging suburbs. The top spot goes to Kentwood, Michigan.
To determine the best markets, Realtor.com looks at homes that sell in an average of 20 days and have four times more views online than the average Realtor.com listing. Additionally, residents in these places are employed at higher rates and earning more money than the national median, and millennials in particular own a sizable share of the homes.
Take a look at the 30 hottest zip codes for millennials.
Median listing price: $229,246
Millennial home ownership rate: 42%
2018 millennial median household income: $79,245
Median listing price: $172,943
Millennial home ownership rate: 56.7%
2018 millennial median household income: $51,616
Median listing price: $581,807
Millennial home ownership rate: 56.3%
2018 millennial median household income: $115,694
Median listing price: $427,464
Millennial home ownership rate: 40.9%
2018 millennial median household income: $74,923
Median listing price: $276,607
Millennial home ownership rate: 38.5%
2018 millennial median household income: $72,007
Median listing price: $132,089
Millennial home ownership rate: 41%
2018 millennial median household income: $51,227
Median listing price: $424,807
Millennial home ownership rate: 47.7%
2018 millennial median household income: $94,886
Median listing price: $221,182
Millennial home ownership rate: 40.7%
2018 millennial median household income: $66,266
Median listing price: $219,143
Millennial home ownership rate: 25.2%
2018 millennial median household income: $49,920
Median listing price: $256,825
Millennial home ownership rate: 41.7%
2018 millennial median household income: $63,042
Median listing price: $800,589
Millennial home ownership rate: 46.4%
2018 millennial median household income: $117,308
Median listing price: $171,675
Millennial home ownership rate: 58.9%
2018 millennial median household income: $66,551
Median listing price: $412,056
Millennial home ownership rate: 30.6%
2018 millennial median household income: $71,037
Median listing price: $263,457
Millennial home ownership rate: 21.5%
2018 millennial median household income: $44,473
Median listing price: $142,618
Millennial home ownership rate: 62.7%
2018 millennial median household income: $63,227
Median listing price: $303,575
Millennial home ownership rate: 38.6%
2018 millennial median household income: $54,655
Median listing price: $163,188
Millennial home ownership rate: 43.2%
2018 millennial median household income: $59,663
Median listing price: $440,807
Millennial home ownership rate: 38.4%
2018 millennial median household income: $67,098
Median listing price: $185,907
Millennial home ownership rate: 45.5%
2018 millennial median household income: $61,567
Median listing price: $231,235
Millennial home ownership rate: 78%
2018 millennial median household income: $77,088
Median listing price: $762,350
Millennial home ownership rate: 50.8%
2018 millennial median household income: $144,886
Median listing price: $131,964
Millennial home ownership rate: 63.7%
2018 millennial median household income: $70,259
Median listing price: $261,927
Millennial home ownership rate: 23.5%
2018 millennial median household income: $78,336
Median listing price: $291,305
Millennial home ownership rate: 52.3%
2018 millennial median household income: $72,084
Median listing price: $251,324
Millennial home ownership rate: 38%
2018 millennial median household income: $49,074
Median listing price: $424,685
Millennial home ownership rate: 46.9%
2018 millennial median household income: $73,312
Median listing price: $784,238
Millennial home ownership rate: 34%
2018 millennial median household income: $88,102
Median listing price: $183,576
Millennial home ownership rate: 65.1%
2018 millennial median household income: $71,600
Median listing price: $297,811
Millennial home ownership rate: 68%
2018 millennial median household income: $77,629
Median listing price: $193,168
Millennial home ownership rate: 45.6%
2018 millennial median household income: $56,864