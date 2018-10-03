Forget New York — millennials are better off in these 30 US cities, where they're paid well and can afford to buy a home

news

As millennials age and prepare to become homeowners, they tend to settle down in suburbs outside big cities.

Realtor.com recently complied a list of the hottest zip codes in 2018 — places where residents, especially millennials, are paid well and housing is affordable.

Kentwood, Michigan, took the top spot, followed by Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Realtor.com analyzes and ranks 32,000 zip codes annually for its list of hottest zip codes. In 2018, the list shows high-earning millennials are driving a 10% real-estate turnover in emerging suburbs. The top spot goes to Kentwood, Michigan.

To determine the best markets, Realtor.com looks at homes that sell in an average of 20 days and have four times more views online than the average Realtor.com listing. Additionally, residents in these places are employed at higher rates and earning more money than the national median, and millennials in particular own a sizable share of the homes.

Take a look at the 30 hottest zip codes for millennials.

30. Greendale, Wisconsin (53129)

Median listing price: $229,246

Millennial home ownership rate: 42%

2018 millennial median household income: $79,245

29. Spokane, Washington (99205)

Median listing price: $172,943

Millennial home ownership rate: 56.7%

2018 millennial median household income: $51,616

28. Valencia, California (91354)

Median listing price: $581,807

Millennial home ownership rate: 56.3%

2018 millennial median household income: $115,694

27. Vacaville, California (95687)

Median listing price: $427,464

Millennial home ownership rate: 40.9%

2018 millennial median household income: $74,923

26. Chandler, Arizona (85224)

Median listing price: $276,607

Millennial home ownership rate: 38.5%

2018 millennial median household income: $72,007

25. Cincinnati, Ohio (45240)

Median listing price: $132,089

Millennial home ownership rate: 41%

2018 millennial median household income: $51,227

24. Mansfield, Massachusetts (02048)

Median listing price: $424,807

Millennial home ownership rate: 47.7%

2018 millennial median household income: $94,886

23. Louisville, Kentucky (40220)

Median listing price: $221,182

Millennial home ownership rate: 40.7%

2018 millennial median household income: $66,266

22. Charlotte, North Carolina (28262)

Median listing price: $219,143

Millennial home ownership rate: 25.2%

2018 millennial median household income: $49,920

21. Nashville, Tennessee (37214)

Median listing price: $256,825

Millennial home ownership rate: 41.7%

2018 millennial median household income: $63,042

20. San Diego, California (92129)

Median listing price: $800,589

Millennial home ownership rate: 46.4%

2018 millennial median household income: $117,308

19. Highland, Indiana (46322)

Median listing price: $171,675

Millennial home ownership rate: 58.9%

2018 millennial median household income: $66,551

18. Roseville, California (95678)

Median listing price: $412,056

Millennial home ownership rate: 30.6%

2018 millennial median household income: $71,037

17. Fresno, California (93710)

Median listing price: $263,457

Millennial home ownership rate: 21.5%

2018 millennial median household income: $44,473

16. Fort Wayne, Indiana (46815)

Median listing price: $142,618

Millennial home ownership rate: 62.7%

2018 millennial median household income: $63,227

15. Salt Lake City, Utah (84123)

Median listing price: $303,575

Millennial home ownership rate: 38.6%

2018 millennial median household income: $54,655

14. Omaha, Nebraska (68106)

Median listing price: $163,188

Millennial home ownership rate: 43.2%

2018 millennial median household income: $59,663

13. Tracy, California (95376)

Median listing price: $440,807

Millennial home ownership rate: 38.4%

2018 millennial median household income: $67,098

12. Ferndale, Michigan (48220)

Median listing price: $185,907

Millennial home ownership rate: 45.5%

2018 millennial median household income: $61,567

11. Minneapolis, Minnesota (55434)

Median listing price: $231,235

Millennial home ownership rate: 78%

2018 millennial median household income: $77,088

10. Upper Montclair, New Jersey (07043)

Median listing price: $762,350

Millennial home ownership rate: 50.8%

2018 millennial median household income: $144,886

9. Rochester, New York (14624)

Median listing price: $131,964

Millennial home ownership rate: 63.7%

2018 millennial median household income: $70,259

8. Overland Park, Kansas

Median listing price: $261,927

Millennial home ownership rate: 23.5%

2018 millennial median household income: $78,336

7. Worthington, Ohio (43085)

Median listing price: $291,305

Millennial home ownership rate: 52.3%

2018 millennial median household income: $72,084

6. Boise, Idaho (83704)

Median listing price: $251,324

Millennial home ownership rate: 38%

2018 millennial median household income: $49,074

5. Peabody, Massachusetts (01960)

Median listing price: $424,685

Millennial home ownership rate: 46.9%

2018 millennial median household income: $73,312

4. Castro Valley, California (94546)

Median listing price: $784,238

Millennial home ownership rate: 34%

2018 millennial median household income: $88,102

3. Watauga, Texas (76148)

Median listing price: $183,576

Millennial home ownership rate: 65.1%

2018 millennial median household income: $71,600

2. Colorado Springs, Colorado (80922)

Median listing price: $297,811

Millennial home ownership rate: 68%

2018 millennial median household income: $77,629

1. Kentwood, Michigan (49508)

Median listing price: $193,168

Millennial home ownership rate: 45.6%

2018 millennial median household income: $56,864