French footwear, Palladium enters the Kenyan Market

news

Founded in 1920 in Lyon, France, Palladium has been making footprints in history as the trusted choice for explorers around the world. Earlier this month, the brand made its first footprint in the Kenyan Market.

The brand, which targets open-minded and audacious explorers, has partnered with Bata Shoe Company to leverage on their strong marketing and distribution network.

Bata currently has over 150 stores in Kenya, plus wholesalers and dealers in the smaller towns.

“We are pleased to be partnering with Palladium, as the brand makes its entry in the Kenyan market. Palladium’s brand essence goes hand in hand with our global brand manifesto “Me & Comfortable withit” in which as Bata, we pay tribute to healthy self-confidence to our customers through footwear.” Said Alberto Errico, Bata Africa President .

With over 90 years of authenticity and heritage, Palladium is the original equipment brand to support people on the move through any terrain and weather conditions, making the brand well suited for the Kenyan market. The adaptability and agility of the footwear gives city explorers the freedom to embrace unexpected journeys everyday.

The brand blends fashion and function giving you guaranteed longevity, whilst also staying relevant with current fashion trends.

“With exploration at the heart of the brand, Palladium develops its collections to reflect the diversity of modern daily life, with each function-first style crafted to stay one step ahead of city exploration and beyond. We are excited to launch in Kenya and grow the brand in the country together with Bata” Said Zoe Cunningham, Brand Manager of Palladium,

The Palladium brand is on sale at Village Market, Karen Hub, Two Rivers and Garden City among other selected Bata stores.