Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Finance >

FTSE global indexes expected to include China stocks in a boost for Beijing


Finance FTSE global indexes expected to include China stocks in a boost for Beijing

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Global index provider FTSE 100 Russell is expected to add mainland Chinese shares to is major benchmarks this week after years of resisting, in a move that could push billions of dollars into the Chinese market suffering in the midst to the trade war.

shanghai hanny naibaho play

shanghai hanny naibaho
  • The global index provider FTSE 100 Russell is expected to add mainland Chinese shares to its major benchmarks on Wednesday, Reuters reported.
  • The move could push billions of dollars to the Chinese market, helping to stabilize it in the midst of its trade war with Washington.
  • FTSE inclusion would initially trigger $15 billion of foreign inflows into the market, a Chinese index publisher estimated.
  • This follows the inclusion of Chinese stock into the MSCI share index in June, and news that its index will expand China's weighting.

Global index provider FTSE Russell is expected to add mainland Chinese shares to is major benchmarks this week after years of resisting, in a move that could push billions of dollars into the Chinese market suffering in the midst of a trade war with Washington.

A FTSE Russell decision to include the shares, which are known as A-shares, would be another boost for China, following the inclusion of its stocks in the MSCI share index in June. The incorporation of the A-shares is expected on Wednesday, Reuters reported.

The FTSE Russell is “likely” to include A-shares in its emerging markets index, after MSCI’s move to incorporate them, Managing Director of the Asia Securities Industry & Financial Markets Association (ASIFMA), Eugenie Shen, said. ASIFMA represents over 100 global financial institutions including some of the worlds biggest fund managers which use FTSE indexes as benchmarks.

FTSE inclusion would initially trigger $15 billion of foreign inflows into the market, Duan Shihua, general manager of Chinese index publisher Shanghai Changer Investment Management Consulting has estimated.

“If you don’t add China - the world’s biggest emerging market - into your emerging market index, your benchmark would be defective, at least incomplete,” he told Reuters.

A spokesperson for FTSE Russell told Reuters that its annual country classification announcement would be released after the New York market close on Wednesday, but he would not comment on the whether A-shares would be included.

If the move is approved, then the FTSE inclusion could happen within a year, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters. The change could mean that funds which track the FTSE All World and emerging market indexes would be forced to buy Chinese A-shares. FTSE may give a greater weighting to the shares than the MSCI if a “yes” decision is made, FTSE Russell CEO, Mark Makepeace said.

This comes as Chinese stocks surged on Wednesday following news that the MSCI is considering a large increase in China’s weighting of its benchmark indices in coming years. The SSE 50 Index, made up of the largest stocks listed in Shanghai is up 2% to a two month high following the news.

The could help settle troubled Chinese markets as Beijing steps up efforts to counter the destabilizing impact of Washington’s trade war.

Top Articles

1 Finance The 20 best-selling cars and trucks in Americabullet
2 Finance Uganda's dream of taking to the skies by April 2019 comes to...bullet
3 Lifestyle These fabulously rich Ghanaians are all under 40bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

deutsche bank
Finance REPORT: Deutsche Bank has discussed plans for a merger with Swiss giant UBS (DB, UBS)
null
Finance England's Wembley stadium is close to being sold to a US billionaire for £600 million
federal reserve
Finance 10 things you need to know in markets today
null
Finance These are the 10 richest people in India
X
Advertisement