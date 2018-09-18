Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Gary Cohn says Jamie Dimon would be a 'phenomenal' and 'spectacular' president


Finance Gary Cohn says Jamie Dimon would be a 'phenomenal' and 'spectacular' president

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Gary Cohn, who was president of Goldman Sachs before he joined the Trump administration, was speaking Monday days after Dimon said he could "beat Trump" in an election. Dimon later walked back his remarks.

Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase play

Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase

(Brian Snyder/Reuters)

  • Gary Cohn, the former National Economic Council director and the ex-president of Goldman Sachs, said JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon would be a phenomenal president.
  • Dimon said at an event last Wednesday that he would beat President Donald Trump in an election, then walked back his comments in a statement shortly after.
  • The president's job is "in many respects very similar" to running a complex, multinational firm, Cohn said.

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon would be ideal for the presidency, according to Gary Cohn, the former top economic adviser to President Donald Trump.

Cohn, who was president of Goldman Sachs before he joined the Trump administration, was speaking Monday, just days after Dimon said he could "beat Trump" in an election. Dimon later walked back his remarks.

"I think Jamie would make a phenomenal president," Cohn said at a Reuters event in New York. "I think Jamie would be a spectacular president."

Cohn added his experience in the Oval Office showed that the president's job was "in many respects very similar" to running a complex, multinational firm.

But Dimon may not be making any political moves soon, even after showing confidence in his ability to beat Trump at a JPMorgan event last Wednesday.

Shortly after CNBC reported on his comments, Dimon released a statement clarifying that he was not running for president. "Proves I wouldn't make a good politician," Dimon said of his earlier comments. "I get frustrated because I want all sides to come together to help solve big problems."

Dimon, a lifelong Democrat, added that he could not win an election due to the "liberal side" of the Democratic Party.

Cohn and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, also a former Goldman Sachs executive, were important advocates of the corporate and personal tax cuts that Trump signed into law in January. Cohn left the administration in April after just 14 months on the job.

Now read:

Top Articles

1 Lifestyle These fabulously rich Ghanaians are all under 40bullet
2 Crpto-Business This 16-year-old Ghanaian makes millions from bitcoinbullet
3 Finance Young Ghanaians are using these five ways to become...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

AutoZone
Finance AutoZone slides after sales miss (AZO)
A production assistant inspects a Cannabis plant in a state-owned agricultural farm in Rovigo, about 60 km (40 miles) from Venice, September 22, 2014. Italy legalised marijuana for medical use last year, but the high cost of buying legal pot in a pharmacy meant few people signed up. Starting next year, a high-security lab in a military compound in Florence will grow cannabis for Italy's health care system in an experiment the government says could bring safe, legal and affordable marijuana to suffering patients. To match Feature ITALY-MARIJUANA/ Picture taken September 22, 2014.
Finance A Canadian cannabis company will be the first to import legal weed to the US — and its stock is surging (TLRY)
A production assistant inspects a Cannabis plant in a state-owned agricultural farm in Rovigo, about 60 km (40 miles) from Venice, September 22, 2014. Italy legalised marijuana for medical use last year, but the high cost of buying legal pot in a pharmacy meant few people signed up. Starting next year, a high-security lab in a military compound in Florence will grow cannabis for Italy's health care system in an experiment the government says could bring safe, legal and affordable marijuana to suffering patients. To match Feature ITALY-MARIJUANA/ Picture taken September 22, 2014.
Finance A Canadian cannabis company will be the first to import legal weed to the US — and its stock is surging (TLRY)
null
Finance Alibaba founder Jack Ma says the US-China trade war is 'going to be a mess' and could last 20 years (BABA)