news

The Ghanaian government has hired McKinsey & Company to help boost tax revenue after the company was named in a related corruption allegations in South Africa.

Emmanuel Kofi Nti, Commissioner General of the Ghana Revenue Authority, disclosed to reporters on Wednesday, September 12, 2018.

McKinsey is here to “change GRA’s systems to be comparable to the best in revenue administration in the world through simplifying our processes and introducing innovation,” Bloomberg quoted Nti as saying.

The consultancy firm will build staff skills and is expected to help reverse a trend of missing revenue targets, he said.

The west African country missed its tax revenue target for the first 8 months in 2018 by 1.8 billion cedis ($367 million), Bloomberg reports.

The shortfall was attributed to drop in Customs collections in the Gold Coast region.

Two weeks ago, Ghana's Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta announced an imposition of a luxury vehicle tax on vehicles with a capacity of 3.0 litres and above.

Ofori-Atta had attributed the increase on the under-performance for the first five months of 2018 with an estimated deficit of 4.9% of GDP compared to the programmed target of 4.5%.

McKinsey's role in South Africa corruption allegations

In 2015, the consulting firm KPMG produced a report repeating claims, later found to be false, that criminal investigators at the tax agency had been illegally operating a “rogue unit.”

In a January 17, 2018 publication by Financial Times, "McKinsey, KPMG South Africa, and SAP all apologised last year after their work with Gupta-linked companies was exposed in a series of leaked emails, with SAP also referring evidence of alleged corruption to the US authorities. Bell Pottinger, the British PR firm, collapsed last year over its work with the family."

McKinsey and other firms later agreed to repay fees for work tied to alleged looting of state contracts by the Guptas, a business family enjoying former President Zuma’s friendship.

Also from Business Insider Sub-Sahara Africa: