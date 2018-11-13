news

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has retrieved about GH¢12 billion from import duties and as part of its target to achieve the GH¢13 billion set for the 2018 economic year.

The target will enhance an increase of about GH¢2 billion over the GH¢11.43 billion income collected last year from importers by the GRA.

Reports indicates that the authority claimed about GH¢5.8 billion in the first half of the year from the same source and as at the end of October, collection from import duties amounted to GH¢11.5 billion.

The GRA has credited the company’s massive increment to the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s government for the introduction and the implementation of the paperless port system at the country’s sea ports.

The Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Trade and Industry, the Customs Division of the GRA, West Blue Consulting and the Ghana Community Network (GCNet) Services, among other stakeholders, have contributed in the success of the paperless port system that has enhance the increment government revenue at the ports.

The system has blocked the indiscriminate revenue leakages the ports was suffering before the implementation of the paperless system.

Rankings

According to the report, Ghana made importing easier by implementing a paperless customs clearance processing system.

The achievement at the ports has seen Ghana’s ranking improve to 156 in the latest World Bank Ease of Doing Business Report, with trading across borders scoring 54.84 points in 2018, up from 52.32.