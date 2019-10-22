Finance Minister will present the 2020 Budget on November 14, 2019.

The 2020 budget is important because it will give details of the government intends to spend in the election year.

The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta is expected to present the 2020 Budget and Economic Policy of the government on November 14, 2019, barring any unforeseeable circumstances.

The Minister will present the budget on the floor of Parliament.

The Finance Minister will present the 2020 budget on behalf of the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

This was disclosed by the Deputy Majority Leader of the Parliament of Ghana, Sarah Adwoa Safo, on Tuesday, October 22, 2019.

She said it when she was presenting her welcome address to Members of Parliament for the commencement of the third Meeting of the Third Session of the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana.

The government had earlier announced that it will not introduce new taxes in the 2020 budget.

A Deputy Finance Minister, Kwaku Kwarteng said the government’s current focus is to review tax exemptions

“In next year, we have no plans of introducing new taxes. We will continue to review some of the reliefs we gave. We are reviewing the Benchmark value because we are getting feedback from domestic manufacturers that in some specific areas, this policy is counterproductive."

He said the government at the time was engaging stakeholders adding that they will seriously consider all the concerns which will be raised.