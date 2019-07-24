According to him, the 1992 Constitution requires every administration to prepare a coordinated programme of social and economic policies with which it will govern hence it will raise more revenues to complete its agenda.

The Information Minister announced this at a media briefing in Accra.

He said the annual budget programme were designed to fund and execute a part of that programme each fiscal year, adding that, though the administration believes it was steadily executing its commitments to Ghanaians, the mid-year budget review will afford it the opportunity to take a second look at revenue availability to execute the remaining programmes, especially infrastructural development.

Revenue mobilization, which was highlighted in the 2019 Budget, according to the minister, will remain a key feature in the mid-year review.

This, he said, was to ensure that government mobilises sufficient resources to fully deliver on the outstanding commitments.

“It is refreshing to see the vigour with which Ghanaians have responded to the President’s call to be citizens and not spectators and consequently notes calls for government to deliver on some national issues with dispatch,” he said, adding that, “This same vigour will hopefully be translated into our revenue mobilisation efforts to ensure that we fully fund and fully execute outstanding programmes.”

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta is expected to present the policy review of the country on July 29, 2019.

In a press briefing last week, he hinted that the review is to announce new tax measures such as a review of the controversial tax on luxury vehicles announced in 2018.

He said that the government has considered the feedback from the public on the luxury vehicle tax and plans to review it.