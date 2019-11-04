The new centre offers fully furnished offices, co-working spaces, meeting rooms and virtual offices to the growing number of start-ups, freelancers, entrepreneurs and SME’s in Nairobi.

Heidi Duvenage - Country Manager – East & Southern Africa, Ghana for Regus’ parent company, IWG plc - welcomed the guests with co-host, Ronal Samani, CEO of Lanor Holdings.

“The most recent Regus locations were strategically chosen to support areas in Kenya experiencing where flexible working and co-working hubs are flourishing. We provide the support of much-needed technological infrastructure and services to businesses and we have seen our business centres boost economic growth in all the locations where we put down our footprint.” Duvenage said of the expansion.

Regus.

This latest location is another successful joint venture with Lanor Holdings, part of the well-known AMS Group in East Africa. Since 2007, Regus has provided co-working and meeting spaces to meet the increasing demand for flexible, technologically advanced, professional work areas.

Businesses, corporates and individuals use their services on a monthly membership basis for work, interviews, meetings, training, and as office space for local and international companies. Foreign entities also use the business centres to establish a local presence in the capital.

With more centres set to open in Kenya in 2020, Regus’ business support footprint is steadily growing to include centres nationwide.