Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Finance Global markets slump as a 'poisonous brewing cauldron' of risks spooks investors

  • Published: , Refreshed:

All major Asian indexes lost ground during Tuesday's session, with the FTSE China A50 the biggest casualty, down more than 3%.

China stock trader play

China stock trader

(Reuters/Jason Lee)

Subscribe to BI newsletter
Join over 10,000 others, get the latest African business trends, profile and news straight to your inbox.

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive BI newsletter.

  • Global markets fall once again after brief two-day relief rally.
  • A "poisonous brewing cauldron of geopolitical and economic issues" is to blame for the risk-off sentiment gripping investors.
  • Losses are led by Asia, which has seen virtually all major indexes drop more than 2% on Tuesday.
  • Europe is following suit, with Germany's DAX down more than 1.2%. US futures are also pointing to substantial losses.
  • You can follow the latest developments in global markets at Markets Insider.

Global markets slumped once again on Tuesday as the continent's two-day-long relief rally came to an abrupt end, thanks to a cocktail of negative drivers.

All major Asian indexes lost ground during Tuesday's session, with the FTSE China A50 the biggest casualty, down more than 3%. Other mainland Chinese indexes lost more than 2%, with the Shanghai and Shenzhen Composite indexes both down around 2.2%.

Losses were not contained to China, however, with Japan's Nikkei losing 2.7%, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropping close to 3% after a sharp fall into the close.

There was no single catalyst for the losses, with growing geopolitical tensions between Saudi Arabia and the West over the death of journalist Jamal Khashosggi, resurfaced fears about President Trump's trade war, and generally waning confidence in the Chinese economy all partially to blame.

"Big swings in the Chinese markets continued, with the previous two-day rally moving sharply into reverse. After mulling over Chinese stimulus plans the market is seeing these stimulus measures as cushioning a fall rather than boosting the economy," Jasper Lawler, head of research at London Capital Group said in a morning briefing.

"It was all too much for the markets on Tuesday. The poisonous brewing cauldron of geopolitical and economic issues led to one of those opens as nuance-less as it was red," Connor Campbell, analyst at Spreadex added.

Fears abound that the sell-off in China could get worse as a wave of forced share selling kicks in for Chinese companies who use their shares as colleteral for loans.

According to Bloomberg, about 4.18 trillion yuan ($603 billion,) worth of shares have been put up by company founders and other major investors as collateral for loans, accounting for about 11% of the country's stock market capitalization, based on calculations using China Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation data.

The South China Morning Post, citing a report by Tianfeng Securities, said earlier in the week tha tmore than 600 company stocks have fallen to levels where forced sales may kick in.

"It's a vicious cycle: share drops lead to liquidation and liquidation leads to further share drops," Wang Zheng, chief investment officer at Jingxi Investment Management told the South China Morning Post last week.

European stocks have also witnessed losses in the first hour of trading, although not as severe as those in Asia. By 8.40 a.m. BST (3.40 a.m. ET), Germany's DAX has dropped 1.2%, while the UK's benchmark FTSE 100 index is around 0.7% lower. The Euro Stoxx 50 broad index is down 0.8%.

"Sentiment continues to take a hit from a combination of geopolitical tensions including the growing isolation of Saudi Arabia, Italy’s defiant stance towards the ECB and Brexit," Lawler said.

US futures are also pointing to big losses when markets open stateside, with the Nasdaq pointing to an opening loss of 1.1%, while both the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones look to fall around 0.9%

Top Articles

1 Finance The $600 billion reason why China's stock market crash might get...bullet
2 Finance Tesla slides after Elon Musk announced lower-cost Model 3 (TSLA)bullet
3 Finance MTN Ghana posts strong third-quarter revenue results driven...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Sad Italy fans
Finance Italian assets have taken a pounding in recent weeks — here's why Goldman Sachs thinks it could get a whole lot worse
Imagine this ticket, but times 300 million.
Finance Buying enough Mega Millions tickets to cover every possible combination sounds like a surefire way to win — but there are 3 major problems with that plan
traders nyse
Finance Stocks close mixed as earnings season fails to boost Wall Street
Amazon's wage hike will take effect in two weeks, and Morgan Stanley says the wage-increase cost is "manageable."
Finance MORGAN STANLEY: Here's how Amazon can offset $3 billion of wage increases (AMZN)
X
Advertisement