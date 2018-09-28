GM just dethroned Tesla to take back its spot as the most-valuable US automaker (GM, TSLA)

Pulse.com.gh logo
General Motors reclaimed its crown as the most valuable American automaker after Tesla shares plunged on Friday in the wake of the Securities and Exchange Commission's lawsuit against CEO Elon Musk.

  • General Motors reclaimed its crown as the most valuable American automaker on Friday after Tesla shares plunged more than 13% in the wake of the Securities and Exchange Commission's lawsuit against Elon Musk.
  • General Motors ended Friday's session with a market cap of about $47.5 billion, while Tesla's was at $45.17 billion, according to Bloomberg data.
  • On Thursday, the Securities and Exchange Commission sued Tesla CEO Elon Musk for making "false and misleading statements" about his claim that he could take the electric-car maker private at $420 a share.
General Motors reclaimed its crown as the most-valuable American automaker on Friday after Tesla shares plunged more than 13% in the wake of the Securities and Exchange Commission's lawsuit against CEO Elon Musk.

At Friday's close, GM had a market capitalization of about $47.5 billion, according to Bloomberg data, while Tesla's was down to $45.17 billion. Ford — America's third-most-valuable automaker — ended the day with a market cap of about $36.87 billion.

The SEC on Thursday accused Musk of making "false and misleading statements" about his claim that he could take the electric-car maker private at $420 a share.

"Musk knew or was reckless in not knowing that each of these statements was false and/or misleading because he did not have an adequate basis in fact for his assertions," the SEC's lawsuit said. It recommends Musk pay a penalty and seeks to bar him from being an officer or director at a public company.

In April 2017, Tesla dethroned GM to become largest US automaker by market cap. Its market value would eventually peak at $64.75 billion on August 7, the day Musk tweeted he was considering taking the electric-car maker private.

