The governor stated this after taking an oath of office for the second term of office in Abuja on Monday, June 3, 2019.

He said the CBN will focus on playing an active role in supporting job and wealth creation to support the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) which remained fragile and below the rate of annual population growth at 2.7%.

“We must strengthen our efforts over the coming years to stimulate growth and job creation in critical sectors of the economy, which will help insulate our economy from shocks in the global economy.

“We must also work to build a healthy and stable financial system that will contribute to the growth of our economy while preserving price stability,” News Agency Of Nigeria (NAN) quoted the CBN governor.

Emefiele also revealed that he will unfold a new roadmap for the apex bank and the economy, in the days ahead, after a series of consultations with critical stakeholder groups.