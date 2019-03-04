Isaac Okorafor, CBN spokesperson, debunks rumour that the government sacked the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele.

The CBN governor to meet with stakeholders in the cotton value chain on Tuesday, March 5, 2019.

Godwin Emefiele's 5-year tenure expires as CBN governor in June 2019 and may be reappointed.

Godwin Emefiele, governor of the Central Bank Of Nigeria (CBN) has not been asked to go on terminal leave by the government, officials said.

Isaac Okorafor, CBN spokesperson told The Nation on Monday that “the governor is in his office working. “I don’t know what you’re talking about,” he said while responding to an enquiry the news.

According to The Nation, another official said the governor is still very much in service and will attend an event on Tuesday. “In fact, he has functions to attend to tomorrow, one of which is to meet with stakeholders in the cotton value chain on Tuesday, March 5, 2019.”

On Monday, news spread across the country that President Muhammadu Buhari-led government has asked the CBN head to vacate office. The report quoted a letter purportedly received by Emefiele.

Godwin Emefiele was appointed as the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria since June 3, 2014, and his tenure expires in June 2019.

He may be reappointed by the President for another tenure in office subject to ratification by the National Assembly.