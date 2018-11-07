news

Goldman Sachs named 69 people to partner Wednesday in what is a biannual exercise.

This year's class was more diverse than in the past, with a record 26% women.

Goldman Sachs has selected its latest class of partners, bestowing 69 people with one of the most sought titles on Wall Street.

A record-high 26% of this year's class consisted of women. The sales and trading division, which has been struggling to adapt to postcrisis rule changes, got 28 new partners. Investment banking, the former home of CEO David Solomon, received 21.

Goldman watchers typically examine the percentage of new partners to come from each division as a way of divining how management is thinking about the future direction of business strategy.



Without further ado, here's the list of the partners:

Philip Aldis, Securities, London

Margaret Chinwe Anadu, Securities, New York

Anthony Arnold, Merchant Banking Division, New York

Jacqueline Arthur, Consumer and Investment Management Division, New York

Farshid Asl, Consumer and Investment Management Division, New York

Yibo Bao, Securities, London

David Bicarregui, Finance, London

Beat Cabiallavetta, Securities, London

Niharika Cabiallavetta, Securities, London

Greg Calnon, Consumer and Investment Management Division, New York

Katrien Carbonez, Investment Banking Division, New York

Michael Casey, Investment Banking Division, Houston

Nikhil Choraria, Securities, London

Colin Convey, Investment Banking Division, New York

Anthony Dewell, Securities, New York

Arun Dhar, Securities, London

Sean Fan, Merchant Banking Division, Beijing

Jeffrey Fine, Merchant Banking Division, New York

Brian Friedman, Securities, New York

Daniel Friedman, Securities, London

Antonio Gatti, Investment Banking Division, London

Jamie Goodman, Securities, Hong Kong

John Greenwood, Investment Banking Division, New York

David Gribble, Securities, Sydney

Magnus Hardeberg, Investment Banking Division, Stockholm

Boe Hartman, Technology, New York

Earl Hunt, Securities, New York

Nell Hutton, Securities, Sydney

Tanweer Kabir, Securities, Hong Kong

Zaid Khaldi, Investment Banking Division, London

Tobias Koester, Investment Banking Division, Frankfurt

Thomas Leake, Securities, London

Rick Li, Securities, New York

Zheng Li, Investment Banking Division, Hong Kong

Thomas Malafronte, Securities, New York

Lisa Mantil, Securities, New York

Shogo Matsuzawa, Investment Banking Division, Tokyo

Heather Kennedy Miner, Executive Office, New York

Igor Modlin, Securities, New York

Steven Moffitt, Investment Banking Division, New York

Eric Murciano, Securities, London

Craig Murray, Investment Banking Division, Sydney

Eric Neveux, Investment Banking Division, Chicago

Barry O'Brien, Investment Banking Division, New York

Daniel Oneglia, Securities, New York

Andy Ozment, Technology, New York

Andrew Philipp, Risk, New York

Asahi Pompey, Compliance, New York

Stephanie Rader, Securities, New York

Radovan Radman, Securities, London

Akila Raman, Investment Banking Division, New York

Tom Riggs, Legal, New York

Philip Salem, Investment Banking Division, New York

Laurie Schmidt, Merchant Banking Division, New York

Jameson Schriber, Securities, New York

Anshul Sehgal, Securities, New York

James Sinclair, Investment Banking Division, New York

Amit Sinha, Investment Banking Division, San Francisco

Anna Skoglund, Investment Banking Division, London

Stephanie Smith, Operations, Hong Kong

Richard Spencer, Merchant Banking Division, London

David Stark, Consumer and Investment Management Division, New York

Sinead Strain, Technology, New York

Michele Titi-Cappelli, Merchant Banking Division, London

Philippa Vizzone, Global Investment Research, Hong Kong

Ward Waltemath, Investment Banking Division, San Francisco

Miriam Wheeler, Investment Banking Division, New York

Rana Yared, Securities, New York

Mikhail Zlotnik, Securities, London

