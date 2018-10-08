Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Goldman Sachs' new retail bank Marcus has signed up 50,000 UK customers in under 2 weeks


Finance Goldman Sachs' new retail bank Marcus has signed up 50,000 UK customers in under 2 weeks

  • Published: , Refreshed:

On September 27, Marcus launched in the UK with little fanfare, offering customers a savings account paying an interest rate of 1.5% for one-year, with a rate of 1.35% after that. That's the best rate on the UK high street for a standard savings account.

Marcus thumb play

Marcus thumb

(Screenshot/Will Martin/Business Insider)

  • Marcus, Goldman Sachs' first retail offering in the UK signs up 50,000 customers in less than two weeks.
  • The bank is offering a savings account with a 1.5% interest rate to UK customers.
  • User signups have been far above the bank's "most ambitious expectations" it said.

Marcus, the first ever retail product from investment banking giant Goldman Sachs has signed up around 50,000 customers in the UK since its launch just over a week ago, the bank said on Monday.

On September 27, Marcus launched in the UK with little fanfare, offering customers a savings account paying an interest rate of 1.5% for one-year, with a rate of 1.35% after that. That's the best rate on the UK high street for a standard savings account.

The number of signups has been far in excess of what the bank expected, Des McDaid, who is leading the project in the UK said last week.

"It’s early days but so far the number of sign-ups for Marcus by Goldman Sachs has been stunning," he said.

"Numbers have exceeded even our most ambitious expectations and our interest rate is clearly a big draw for frustrated savers who have had to put up with a decade of low interest rates."

Named for one of the bank's founders, Marcus Goldman, Marcus first launched in the US in 2016, and is part of an effort to diversify revenue sources as traditional sources of income lag. Marcus has to date written over $2 billion worth of loans in the US.

Top Articles

1 Finance Stocks get hit for a 3rd straight daybullet
2 Nana Kwame Bediako Ghana's richest under 40 real estate mogul isn't...bullet
3 Finance This is why you should always decant your wine — Champagne...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Finance Chinese firm and London-based Goldplat embroiled in bitter dispute over gold prospects worth $170 million in Kenya
Supporters of Jair Bolsonaro, far-right lawmaker and presidential candidate of the Social Liberal Party (PSL), react, in Brasilia, Brazil.
Finance 10 things you need to know before the opening bell (SPY, SPX, QQQ, DIA, AAPL)
romer and Nordhaus
Finance Paul Romer and William Nordhaus win the 2018 Nobel Prize in economics
China Chinese Stocks Stock Shanghai Man
Finance Chinese stocks fall almost 5% in market bloodbath as investors digest a week of bad news in a single day
X
Advertisement