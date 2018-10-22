Pulse.com.gh logo
Finance GOLDMAN SACHS: Staying away from these 20 stocks could help you avoid the pain of Trump's trade war with China and interest-rate hike

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Goldmman Sachs says investors should stay away from these 20 companies that will be hit the hardest by rising tariffs and interest rates.

President Trump takes part in a welcoming ceremony with China's President Xi Jinping in Beijing.

President Trump takes part in a welcoming ceremony with China's President Xi Jinping in Beijing.

(REUTERS/Thomas Peter)

Fears over escalating trade tensions with China and rising US interest rates helped trigger a brutal stock-market sell-off that caused the S&P 500 to lose as much as 7% in October, and both of those issues are showing no sign of slowing down.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday took his latest shot at China, announcing that he is seeking to pull the US out of the Universal Postal Union, which allows Chinese producers to ship items to the US at significantly low rates even compared to some US domestic shipping rates.

Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve's minutes from its September meeting were released on Thursday, showing that policymakers broadly agreed this year's fourth interest-rate hike is coming in December. The Fed's tightening has strengthened the dollar, which has made it more expensive for companies to bring overseas revenue back into the US.

But you don't have to panic. Armed with the right information, you can steer clear of those firms that will be hit the hardest by the stronger dollar and Trump's tariffs. That means identifying and staying away from companies that have high revenue exposure to China.

Goldman Sachs is here to help. The banks maintains an index of US companies that get a large percentage of their sales from China, and filtered 20 stocks it says should take biggest hit in the event of a prolonged trade war.

Here are 20 companies that Goldman listed, in an order from sales least exposed to China to the most.

20. Apple

20. Apple play

20. Apple

(Markets Insider)

Ticker: AAPL

Industry: Technologies

Market cap: $1.06 trillion

% of China sales: 20%

Source: Goldman Sachs



19. Avery Dennison

19. Avery Dennison play

19. Avery Dennison

(Markets Insider)

Ticker: AVY

Industry: Materials

Market cap: $8.68 billion

% of US sales: 20%

Source: Goldman Sachs



18. Agilent Technologies

18. Agilent Technologies play

18. Agilent Technologies

(Markets Insider)

Ticker: A

Industry: Healthcare

Market cap: $21.19 billion

% of US sales: 20%

Source: Goldman Sachs



17. Corning

17. Corning play

17. Corning

(Markets Insider)

Ticker: GLW

Industry: Technology

Market cap: $26.2 billion

% of US sales: 22%

Source: Goldman Sachs



16. Intel

16. Intel play

16. Intel

(Markets Insider)

Ticker: INTC

Industry: Technology

Market cap: $211.26 billion

% of US sales: 24%

Source: Goldman Sachs



15. Xilinx

15. Xilinx play

15. Xilinx

(Markets Insider)

Ticker: XLNX

Industry: Technology

Market cap: $19.77 billion

% of US sales: 26%

Source: Goldman Sachs



14. Aptiv

14. Aptiv play

14. Aptiv

(Markets Insider)

Ticker: APTV

Industry: Automobile

Market cap: $21.53 billion

% of US sales: 28%

Source: Goldman Sachs



13. Amphenol

13. Amphenol play

13. Amphenol

(Markets Insider)

Ticker: APH

Industry: Technology

Market cap: $25.4 billion

% of US sales: 29%

Source: Goldman Sachs



12. Microchip Technology

12. Microchip Technology play

12. Microchip Technology

(Markets Insider)

Ticker: MCHP

Industry: Technology

Market cap: $16.09 billion

% of US sales: 30%

Source: Goldman Sachs



11. Advanced Micro Devices

11. Advanced Micro Devices play

11. Advanced Micro Devices

(Markets Insider)

Ticker: AMD

Industry: Technology

Market cap: $26.52 billion

% of US sales: 33%

Source: Goldman Sachs



10. A.O.Smith

10. A.O.Smith play

10. A.O.Smith

(Markets Insider)

Ticker: AOS

Industry: Industrials

Market cap: $6.85 billion

% of US sales: 35%

Source: Goldman Sachs



9. Western Digital

9. Western Digital play

9. Western Digital

(Markets Insider)

Ticker: WDC

Industry: Technology

Market cap: $16.21 billion

% of US sales: 39%

Source: Goldman Sachs



8. IPG Photonics

8. IPG Photonics play

8. IPG Photonics

(Markets Insider)

Ticker: IPGP

Industry: Industrials

Market cap: $7.48 billion

% of US sales: 44%

Source: Goldman Sachs



7. Texas Instruments

7. Texas Instruments play

7. Texas Instruments

(Markets Insider)

Ticker: TXN

Industry: Technology

Market cap: $97.95 billion

% of US sales: 44%

Source: Goldman Sachs



6. Micron Technology

6. Micron Technology play

6. Micron Technology

(Markets Insider)

Ticker: MU

Industry: Technology

Market cap: $47.8 billion

% of US sales: 51%

Source: Goldman Sachs



5. Qorvo

5. Qorvo play

5. Qorvo

(Markets Insider)

Ticker: QRVO

Industry: Technology

Market cap: $9.4 billion

% of US sales: 52%

Source: Goldman Sachs



4. Broadcom

4. Broadcom play

4. Broadcom

(Markets Insider)

Ticker: AVGO

Industry: Technology

Market cap: $98.53 billion

% of US sales: 54%

Source: Goldman Sachs



3. Qualcomm

3. Qualcomm play

3. Qualcomm

(Markets Insider)

Ticker: QCOM

Industry: Technology

Market cap: $96.42 billion

% of US sales: 65%

Source: Goldman Sachs



2. Wynn Resorts

2. Wynn Resorts play

2. Wynn Resorts

(Markets Insider)

Ticker: WYNN

Industry: Consumer service

Market cap: $12.67 billion

% of US sales: 73%

Source: Goldman Sachs



1. Skyworks Solutions

1. Skyworks Solutions play

1. Skyworks Solutions

(Markets Insider)

Ticker: SWKS

Industry: Technology

Market cap: $15.69 billion

% of US sales: 83%

Source: Goldman Sachs



