Finance GOLDMAN SACHS: Staying away from these 20 stocks could help you avoid the pain of Trump's trade war with China

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Goldman Sachs says investors should stay away from these 20 companies that will be hit the hardest by rising tariffs and interest rates.

President Donald Trump at a welcoming ceremony with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing. play

President Donald Trump at a welcoming ceremony with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing.

(REUTERS/Thomas Peter)

Fears over escalating trade tensions with China and rising US interest rates helped trigger a brutal stock-market sell-off this month that has caused the S&P 500 to lose as much as 7%, and those two issues are showing no sign of slowing down.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday took his latest shot at China, announcing that he was seeking to pull the US out of the Universal Postal Union, which allows Chinese producers to ship items to the US at significantly low rates even compared with some US domestic shipping rates.

On Thursday, the Federal Reserve's minutes from its September meeting were released, showing that policymakers broadly agreed that a fourth 2018 interest-rate hike was coming in December. The Fed's tightening has strengthened the dollar, which lowers the value of US companies' international sales when converted back into the US currency.

But you don't have to panic. Armed with the right information, you can steer clear of those firms that will be hit the hardest by the stronger dollar and Trump's tariffs. That means identifying and staying away from companies that have high revenue exposure to China.

Goldman Sachs is here to help. The banks maintains an index of US companies that get a large percentage of their sales from China, and it filtered 20 stocks it says should take biggest hit in the event of a prolonged trade war.

Here are 20 companies that Goldman listed, in an order from sales least exposed to China to the most.

20. Apple

(Markets Insider)

Ticker: AAPL

Industry: Technologies

Market cap: $1.06 trillion

% of China sales: 20%

Source: Goldman Sachs



19. Avery Dennison

(Markets Insider)

Ticker: AVY

Industry: Materials

Market cap: $8.68 billion

% of US sales: 20%

Source: Goldman Sachs



18. Agilent Technologies

(Markets Insider)

Ticker: A

Industry: Healthcare

Market cap: $21.19 billion

% of US sales: 20%

Source: Goldman Sachs



17. Corning

(Markets Insider)

Ticker: GLW

Industry: Technology

Market cap: $26.2 billion

% of US sales: 22%

Source: Goldman Sachs



16. Intel

(Markets Insider)

Ticker: INTC

Industry: Technology

Market cap: $211.26 billion

% of US sales: 24%

Source: Goldman Sachs



15. Xilinx

(Markets Insider)

Ticker: XLNX

Industry: Technology

Market cap: $19.77 billion

% of US sales: 26%

Source: Goldman Sachs



14. Aptiv

(Markets Insider)

Ticker: APTV

Industry: Automobile

Market cap: $21.53 billion

% of US sales: 28%

Source: Goldman Sachs



13. Amphenol

(Markets Insider)

Ticker: APH

Industry: Technology

Market cap: $25.4 billion

% of US sales: 29%

Source: Goldman Sachs



12. Microchip Technology

(Markets Insider)

Ticker: MCHP

Industry: Technology

Market cap: $16.09 billion

% of US sales: 30%

Source: Goldman Sachs



11. Advanced Micro Devices

(Markets Insider)

Ticker: AMD

Industry: Technology

Market cap: $26.52 billion

% of US sales: 33%

Source: Goldman Sachs



10. A.O.Smith

(Markets Insider)

Ticker: AOS

Industry: Industrials

Market cap: $6.85 billion

% of US sales: 35%

Source: Goldman Sachs



9. Western Digital

(Markets Insider)

Ticker: WDC

Industry: Technology

Market cap: $16.21 billion

% of US sales: 39%

Source: Goldman Sachs



8. IPG Photonics

(Markets Insider)

Ticker: IPGP

Industry: Industrials

Market cap: $7.48 billion

% of US sales: 44%

Source: Goldman Sachs



7. Texas Instruments

(Markets Insider)

Ticker: TXN

Industry: Technology

Market cap: $97.95 billion

% of US sales: 44%

Source: Goldman Sachs



6. Micron Technology

(Markets Insider)

Ticker: MU

Industry: Technology

Market cap: $47.8 billion

% of US sales: 51%

Source: Goldman Sachs



5. Qorvo

(Markets Insider)

Ticker: QRVO

Industry: Technology

Market cap: $9.4 billion

% of US sales: 52%

Source: Goldman Sachs



4. Broadcom

(Markets Insider)

Ticker: AVGO

Industry: Technology

Market cap: $98.53 billion

% of US sales: 54%

Source: Goldman Sachs



3. Qualcomm

(Markets Insider)

Ticker: QCOM

Industry: Technology

Market cap: $96.42 billion

% of US sales: 65%

Source: Goldman Sachs



2. Wynn Resorts

(Markets Insider)

Ticker: WYNN

Industry: Consumer service

Market cap: $12.67 billion

% of US sales: 73%

Source: Goldman Sachs



1. Skyworks Solutions

(Markets Insider)

Ticker: SWKS

Industry: Technology

Market cap: $15.69 billion

% of US sales: 83%

Source: Goldman Sachs



