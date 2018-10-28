Goldman Sachs says investors should stay away from these 20 companies that will be hit the hardest by rising tariffs and interest rates.
Fears over escalating trade tensions with China and rising US interest rates helped trigger a brutal stock-market sell-off this month that has caused the S&P 500 to lose as much as 7%, and those two issues are showing no sign of slowing down.
President Donald Trump on Wednesday took his latest shot at China, announcing that he was seeking to pull the US out of the Universal Postal Union, which allows Chinese producers to ship items to the US at significantly low rates even compared with some US domestic shipping rates.
On Thursday, the Federal Reserve's minutes from its September meeting were released, showing that policymakers broadly agreed that a fourth 2018 interest-rate hike was coming in December. The Fed's tightening has strengthened the dollar, which lowers the value of US companies' international sales when converted back into the US currency.
But you don't have to panic. Armed with the right information, you can steer clear of those firms that will be hit the hardest by the stronger dollar and Trump's tariffs. That means identifying and staying away from companies that have high revenue exposure to China.
Goldman Sachs is here to help. The banks maintains an index of US companies that get a large percentage of their sales from China, and it filtered 20 stocks it says should take biggest hit in the event of a prolonged trade war.
Here are 20 companies that Goldman listed, in an order from sales least exposed to China to the most.
Ticker: AAPL
Industry: Technologies
Market cap: $1.06 trillion
% of China sales: 20%
Ticker: AVY
Market cap: $8.68 billion
% of US sales: 20%
Ticker: A
Industry: Healthcare
Market cap: $21.19 billion
% of US sales: 20%
Ticker: GLW
Industry: Technology
Market cap: $26.2 billion
% of US sales: 22%
Ticker: INTC
Industry: Technology
Market cap: $211.26 billion
% of US sales: 24%
Ticker: XLNX
Industry: Technology
Market cap: $19.77 billion
% of US sales: 26%
Ticker: APTV
Industry: Automobile
Market cap: $21.53 billion
% of US sales: 28%
Ticker: APH
Industry: Technology
Market cap: $25.4 billion
% of US sales: 29%
Ticker: MCHP
Industry: Technology
Market cap: $16.09 billion
% of US sales: 30%
Ticker: AMD
Industry: Technology
Market cap: $26.52 billion
% of US sales: 33%
Ticker: AOS
Industry: Industrials
Market cap: $6.85 billion
% of US sales: 35%
Ticker: WDC
Industry: Technology
Market cap: $16.21 billion
% of US sales: 39%
Ticker: IPGP
Industry: Industrials
Market cap: $7.48 billion
% of US sales: 44%
Ticker: TXN
Industry: Technology
Market cap: $97.95 billion
% of US sales: 44%
Ticker: MU
Industry: Technology
Market cap: $47.8 billion
% of US sales: 51%
Ticker: QRVO
Industry: Technology
Market cap: $9.4 billion
% of US sales: 52%
Ticker: AVGO
Industry: Technology
Market cap: $98.53 billion
% of US sales: 54%
Ticker: QCOM
Industry: Technology
Market cap: $96.42 billion
% of US sales: 65%
Ticker: WYNN
Industry: Consumer service
Market cap: $12.67 billion
% of US sales: 73%
Ticker: SWKS
Industry: Technology
Market cap: $15.69 billion
% of US sales: 83%
